Daniel Berger’s Honest Statement After Disappointing Loss at Arnold Palmer Invitational Speaks Volumes

Daniel Berger controlled the Arnold Palmer Invitational for three days straight, built a five-shot lead, and made one of the best putts of his season just to force a playoff. What happened next came down to a single putt on the 18th and stung a lot longer. His words afterward, though, suggested a man who knows exactly where he stands.

“I’m proud of myself. Obviously, it didn’t go the way I wanted it to. But if you told me at the start of the week I’d be standing on the 18th with a chance to win Bay Hill, I’d be ecstatic about that. A lot of positives, a lot of things to learn from,” he said after the event wrapped up.

The 32-year-old also added that his game felt sharp, and that “a shot here or there was the difference.”

That POV only makes sense when you understand what Berger was coming back from.

He missed 12 months between 2022 and 2024 with lower-back issues, including a bulging disc, then lost more time in 2025 with a broken finger. His last PGA Tour win came at the 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Keeping that context in mind, Bay Hill was his most serious title contention in years, and he controlled it almost wire to wire, opening with a 63 and leading by five shots with nine holes left on Sunday.

What unraveled Daniel Berger was not a collapse in the traditional sense. Bhatia caught fire on the back nine, birdieing four straight from the 10th before tapping in for eagle on the par-5 16th after a perfect 6-iron to a few feet. The 13th had already proven costly, as Daniel Berger found a fried egg lie in a greenside bunker, was forced to play out sideways, made bogey, and watched Akshay Bhatia birdie the same hole.

A bogey on 17 by Berger meant the two arrived at 18 in regulation tied. The 32-year-old’s tee shot found the rough; he laid up but got up and down from 14 feet to force a playoff with a clutch par, having gone 116 holes without a three-putt to that point.

The playoff told a crueler story.

Daniel Berger again found the rough off the tee, while Bhatia hit the fairway. His long-iron reached the green but left him 106 feet out, against Bhatia’s 30. Berger’s lag stopped just under eight feet away, a good effort, but Bhatia rolled his to three feet. And Berger’s comeback putt never had enough pace and came up short, ending his 116-hole streak without a three-putt at the worst possible moment.

Well, his runner-up finish was not without reward. Daniel Berger earned $2.2 million and secured a spot in the 154th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale this summer.

A T-6 at the Sony Open earlier this season had hinted his game was returning, and Bay Hill confirmed it properly. He proved to himself and to anyone watching that he still belongs at this level.

Imago The 153rd Open Daniel Berger USA during the practice rounds of the The 153rd Open, Royal Portrush GC, Portrush, County Antrim, Ireland. 15/07/25. Picture Stefano Di Maria / Golffile.ie All photo usage must carry mandatory copyright credit Golffile Stefano Di Maria Portrush Royal Portrush GC County Antrim Ireland Copyright: xStefanoxDixMariax *EDI*

Notably, while it was a week full of positives, the victory was also a deeply emotional one for Akshay Bhatia.

Beyond the leaderboard, a personal victory

Bhatia did not hold back after lifting the trophy. He spoke about his niece Mia, who passed away in December 2025.

“My niece passed away in December, and I knew she was looking over me this year. I made this win for her for sure. She’d be proud,” the 24-year-old remarked.

His niece was six years old and had been living with PDCD, a rare mitochondrial disease that strips the body of its ability to produce energy at a cellular level. Doctors never expected her to survive past her first birthday, yet Mia fought long enough to celebrate her sixth.

That kind of loss reshapes what a trophy means. Bhatia had just clawed back five shots on one of golf’s most demanding back nines, made an eagle on 16, and outlasted a playoff to get here. The scoreboard told one story. What he said after the event told another.

For Bhatia, this was his third PGA Tour title and his first Signature Event win, a career milestone by any measure. But standing at Arnie’s Place with the red cardigan, it was clear the result meant something that prize money and FedEx Cup points simply cannot capture. Daniel Berger said it best without even meaning to:

“A shot here, or there was the difference.”

At Bay Hill this week, that one shot carried the weight of a lot more than a tournament.