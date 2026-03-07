Daniel Berger WITB March 2026: PGA Tour Pro’s Equipment at Arnold Palmer Invitational Explored

Daniel Berger is officially back. After his last victory at the 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Berger has battled through a tough 19-month layoff for a back injury followed by a fractured ring finger in late 2025. But at the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational, he is once again leading the field with a 13-under-par total after the second round. Let’s see what tools he is using to make this comeback happen.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

Daniel Berger’s brand of choice is PING

Every excellent story starts with a boom, and Berger’s PING G440 K (10.5-degree) driver provides that spark. PING used special carbon fiber to make the clubhead light but powerful and incredibly stable, which helps the ball fly straight even when he misses the center. Berger pairs this golf club with a Mitsubishi Diamana WB 63S shaft.

DB previously used the PING G430 LST throughout 2025 before switching to this 10.5-degree model right before the 2026 Sony Open. This change was vital because his back injury altered his swing. Austin Eckroat is another consistent user of the brand’s newest long-game tech.

ADVERTISEMENT

In approach shots, Berger relies on TaylorMade. So when he needs to reach long par-5s, he grabs his TaylorMade Qi4D 3-wood. Released in January 2026, the Qi4D 3-wood utilizes a multi-material construction with a Trajectory Adjustment System (TAS). It features an improved cut-through speed pocket and a face that sits slightly more open to suit the eyes of better players. Berger uses the Fujikura Ventus Blue VeloCore+ 7 X shaft. He upgraded to the Qi4D from the previous Qi10 model in early 2026.

For long approach shots, DB relies on the PING iDi 2-iron (19°) utility club. The iDi (individualized distance iron) is a 2026 utility iron that uses “inR-Air” technology with an internal air pocket. Berger added the iDi 2-iron in late 2025, replacing his Mizuno Pro 245 utility.

ADVERTISEMENT

The most notable addition to his collection is his brand-new set of PING Blueprint irons. He plays a blended set of PING Blueprint S (4-7) and Blueprint T (8-PW) irons with Nippon Pro Modus 120S shafts. For ten years, Berger refused to stop using his old 2011 TaylorMade iron set. He even bought used ones from strangers on the internet to keep them going. However, he finally switched to these PING blades in early 2025, which offer more spin and a much softer feel at impact.

The defining factor of Berger’s first round, 9-under-63 at Bay Hill, wasn’t just his great approach play. His brilliant short game is also responsible for this comeback.

ADVERTISEMENT

Daniel Berger’s arsenal for his short game

Around the greens, Berger uses the newest PING s259 wedges for his scoring shots. These 2026 wedges have special ‘MicroMax’ grooves that grab the ball for extra spin. He carries a 50-degree and a 56-degree model to handle any short-game situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ‘S-Grind’ sole helps the club glide through the grass without getting stuck. He switched to these at the 2026 Sony Open to match his iron set, and we can see the result. He previously used Callaway Opus and Titleist SM9 models.

ADVERTISEMENT

For many years, Berger struggled with putting on the PGA Tour. He worked with coach Phil Kenyon, who also helped Scottie Scheffler, to change his grip and his mental approach. And throughout the years, he has used several models, but now he has finally shifted to a custom PING PLD Oslo mallet putter made of stainless steel. And it’s not just Berger who shifted towards the mallet putter lately. All of the other winners so far this season use mallet putters for better feel, stability, and most importantly, precision.

To finish his setup, Berger plays the Titleist Pro V1x golf ball every day. It provides the high launch and extra spin his iron game needs.

Do you think another victory is just around the corner for Berger?