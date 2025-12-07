Daniel Hillier Net Worth 2025: Career Earnings, Brand Endorsements & More

As Daniel Hillier inches closer to his 8th professional win at the Crown Australian Open, his bank balance is sure to see a high jump. With a $1.3 M prize pool, the winner’s takeout is set at $225K. With this addition, where would the New Zealander stand in money rankings for 2025?
As of today, the 27-year-old has a net worth of approximately $1.5M to $2 M in 2025. These figures have been factored mainly from his winning money. He had several great finishes this season, with a T5 at Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, which gave him $347K, and a T9 at the DP World India Championship, from where he took around $79,570 home.
When it comes to brands, he has several endorsements, such as Hugo Boss, Titleist, and FootJoy.
This is a developing story..
