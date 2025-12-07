Daniel Hillier Net Worth 2025: Career Earnings, Brand Endorsements & More

Golf Tips Handbook: Your Free Guide Awaits Unlock our Exclusive Golf Tips Handbook- a curated collection of the smartest, most practical lessons we’ve published this year. Download now

As Daniel Hillier inches closer to his 8th professional win at the Crown Australian Open, his bank balance is sure to see a high jump. With a $1.3 M prize pool, the winner’s takeout is set at $225K. With this addition, where would the New Zealander stand in money rankings for 2025?

As of today, the 27-year-old has a net worth of approximately $1.5M to $2 M in 2025. These figures have been factored mainly from his winning money. He had several great finishes this season, with a T5 at Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, which gave him $347K, and a T9 at the DP World India Championship, from where he took around $79,570 home.

When it comes to brands, he has several endorsements, such as Hugo Boss, Titleist, and FootJoy.

This is a developing story..