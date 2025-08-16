Danish Golf Championship 2025: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

The DP World Tour is in Copenhagen this week for the Danish Golf Championship 2025, which is the final event of the Closing Swing and one of the most crucial stops on the European Tour calendar. The stakes are high as it is the final opportunity for players to secure their place in the ‘Back 9’ and climb the Race to Dubai standings.

This year, it’s playing at a new host venue—the Furesø Golf Klub in Copenhagen, Denmark, which features a 27-hole layout. Originally a par-3 course in the 1970s, the club has undergone several transformations, most notably a full redesign in 2015. Now playing as a 7,011-yard par 71 for the Danish Golf Championship, the course is difficult to navigate, like many Nordic country courses, because of its tree-lined fairways and awkward layout. So it’s fair to say that the player with the best shot-shaping skills and accuracy among the 156 players will claim the title on Sunday.

The 156-player field is stacked with talent, with local favourite Rasmus Højgaard leading the way after two rounds. Højgaard fired rounds of 66 & 64 to take a two-shot lead over Englishman Marco Penge heading into the weekend. Niklas Norgaard, another local favourite, is placed tied 4th after firing a total of 6-under on the first two days, and is among the top 65 players and tied to advance to the weekend. With the top of the field tightly bunched and several players within striking distance of Rasmus Højgaard, a dramatic finish is all but guaranteed.

While the prestige of winning on the DP World Tour is significant, the stakes go beyond the trophy. The 2025 Danish Golf Championship carries a $2.75 million purse, with the winner earning $467,500, the standard 17% share of the total prize fund. The winner will also receive 585 Race to Dubai points, 19.4 OWGR points, and a two-season exemption on the DP World Tour. With the season coming to an end and the $6 million Race to Dubai bonus pool looming just around the corner, every shot this week carries weight.

Let’s explore the prize money breakdown for all 65 players & ties who have made it to the weekend:

Position Prize money 1 $467,500 2 $302,500 3 $172,150 4 $137,500 5 $116,600 6 $96,250 7 $82,500 8 $68,750 9 $61,600 10 $55,000 11 $50,600 12 $47,300 13 $44,275 14 $42,075 15 $40,425 16 $38,775 17 $37,125 18 $35,475 19 $34,100 20 $33,000 21 $31,900 22 $31,075 23 $30,250 24 $29,425 25 $28,600 26 $27,775 27 $26,950 28 $26,125 29 $25,300 30 $24,475 31 $23,650 32 $22,825 33 $22,000 34 $21,175 35 $20,350 36 $19,525 37 $18,975 38 $18,425 39 $17,875 40 $17,325 41 $16,775 42 $16,225 43 $15,675 44 $15,125 45 $14,575 46 $14,025 47 $13,475 48 $12,925 49 $12,375 50 $11,825 51 $11,275 52 $10,725 53 $10,175 54 $9,625 55 $9,350 56 $9,075 57 $8,800 58 $8,525 59 $8,250 60 $7,975 61 $7,700 62 $7,425 63 $7,150 64 $6,875 65 $6,600

Beyond the financial rewards, this week holds significance as players seek to enhance their position in the Race to Dubai standings — a crucial factor as the DP World Tour season enters its final stretch.

The Danish Golf Championship 2025 Marks a Key Turning Point in the Race to Dubai

As the final event of the ‘Closing Swing’, the Danish Golf Championship 2025 plays a pivotal role in shaping the rest of the season. The Closing Swing is one of the five individual ‘swings’ of the ‘Global Swings’ on the Tour. With 585 Race to Dubai points on offer to the winner, this tournament is the last chance for players to secure their place in the ‘Back 9’ — the second phase of the DP World Tour schedule that features nine of the tour’s most prestigious events and elevated points. A strong performance in Denmark can dramatically shift a player’s trajectory, ensuring not only entry into the next phase of elite tournaments but also a clearer path toward securing DP World Tour status for the next season. For those hovering near the cutoff line, the stakes are even higher — a place in the Back 9 could mean the difference between continuing the season and seeing it end prematurely.

The Race to Dubai is a season-long, points-based competition that ranks DP World Tour members based on their performance across the global schedule. Spanning at least 42 tournaments in 26 countries, the race unfolds in three distinct phases — the Global Swings, the Back 9, and the DP World Tour playoffs. Points increase significantly as the season progresses, peaking at the playoffs, which include two Rolex Series events — the Abu Dhabi Championship and the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. The top 70 players on the Race to Dubai standings qualify for the playoffs, where they battle for the ultimate honor — being crowned as the number one player on the DP World Tour and winning the Harry Vardon Trophy. Currently, Rory McIlroy leads the Race to Dubai points standings with 3157 points from the six events he’s played. Additionally, the top 10 players (excluding those already exempt) earn PGA Tour cards for the 2026 season, making this week’s event in Copenhagen a crucial gateway to the biggest platform.