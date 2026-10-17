Darkness Leaves 51 Players Waiting as DP World India Championship Braces for a Busy Sunday

Golf can plan for rain, wind, and a tough cut line, but at times cannot argue with the sunset. The DP World Tour India Championship learned that again on Saturday when darkness stopped the third round with most of the field still on course. Thursday and Friday had already disrupted the schedule in Delhi, and now Sunday carries a busy final round.

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As per the DP World Tour Media Center, the Delhi Golf Club play in Round 3 was suspended at 5:44 p.m. local time because of darkness.

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Only 9 groups, or 26 players, had the chance to finish by then. The other 17 groups of 51 players’ rounds are suspended. That means nearly two-thirds of them will be back on the course before the final round even begins.

Furthermore, play restarts at 6:35 a.m. on Sunday. Round 4 will be two-tee starts and will not begin before 9:15 a.m., which leaves roughly two hours and 40 minutes to clear the backlog.

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For context, the jammed faces back to Thursday; lightning forced a nearly five-hour suspension in round one from 11:04 a.m. to 4 p.m. So even half of the field had to finish their openers on Friday. Additionally, round two was then halted just before 6 p.m. on Friday, with half the field still yet to complete it, and play resumed at 6:45 a.m. on Saturday.

Naturally, round three could only begin once that was done, with sunset in Delhi listed at around 5:50 p.m. The later group ran out of light.

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Some of the players who got to finish their play before the horn included defending champion Tommy Fleetwood, who signed for a 68 to reach nine under, and Italy’s Gregorio De Leo, whose 66 tied England’s Dan Bradbury for the best finished round of the day. Bradbury’s 66 also took him to eight under. Austria’s Bernd Wiesberger added a 67, while Shane Lowry (69) and Laurie Canter (70) both ended on seven under.

The other 17 groups, 51 players in all, hold nearly everyone in the field.

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Leader Eugenio Chacarra had played 11 holes, with Angel Hidalgo also through 11 holes, and Joost Luiten had only played 12 holes. Furthermore, Patrick Reed had just finished 13 holes, with Rory McIlroy playing at least 14. Robert MacIntyre stood at eight under with five holes remaining.

For Eugenio Chacarra, that means seven holes to finish round three and then a full 18, which is 25 holes in a single day. That is a heavy load on a tight tree-lined course that MacIntyre called “absolute carnage” earlier in the week.

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Round three recap: Chacarra stretches his lead as Reed and McIlroy slip.

Let’s look at how the third round looked for the top players. Eugenio Chacarra began Saturday at 10 under after back-to-back 67s in rounds one and two. He then birdied four of his first seven holes in round three and was four under for the day after 11 holes. Then at 14 under, he led by two shots over Hidalgo and Luiten, who sat at 12 under.

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Daniel Hillier, Adrian Meronk, and Scott Jamieson are another shot back at 11 under.

Grand Slam winner Rory McIlroy had a bumpy round three after a bogey-free 68 in round two. He birdied the first hole, then dropped four shots in four holes from the third. Although he added a birdie on the seventh, he made bogeys on the ninth and tenth and holed out from a bunker for an eagle three on the 14th. So far, at four under, he sits ten shots back from the leader.

Patrick Reed, who started on the 10th hole, made five birdies and a single bogey for the day. His highlight also included a 150-yard approach for an eagle two on the fourth, but he still had eight shots off the lead.

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The gap on the leaderboard matters beyond this week. Patrick Reed leads the Race to Dubai rankings, with Eugenio Chacarra moved above McIlroy last week after sharing second place at the Open de España.

That said, Tommy Fleetwood, the defending champion, will need a big Sunday to be able to defend his title.

For now, only three events remain after India, and leaders will have time to enjoy the advantage Delhi’s compressed schedule has given them.