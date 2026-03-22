David Lipsky Net Worth in 2026: Career Earnings, Brand Endorsements, & Other Details About PGA Tour Golfer

David Lipsky has quietly built a reputation as one of the PGA Tour’s most persistent competitors. He has used his experience in the sport to leave his sparkle on the greens across multiple international circuits. But now he is currently reigning the charts with his strong showdown at the Copperhead greens for the 2026 Valspar Championship.

Over the years, the 37-year-old American golfer has competed on the PGA Tour as well as tours in Europe and Asia. He has gradually established himself as a reliable presence in professional golf. The 2025 PGA Tour season marked another important chapter in Lipsky’s career. He delivered several strong performances, including three top-five finishes, and finished the year with 442 FedExCup points. Adding to that, he bagged back-to-back top-three finishes in the summer of 2025.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Although 2026 saw him take time to get back to his best form, he continues to stay in the mix on the PGA Tour despite holding conditional status after the previous season. And as round 4 unfolds for the Valspar Championship, he is tied for 1st position with four other elite names with a total of 9 under par. Such a strong performance has made fans curious about the financial status of the American pro.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago LA JOLLA, CA – JANUARY 31: David Lipsky lines up a putt on the first green on the South course during the Farmers Insurance Open on January 31, 2026, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in La Jolla, CA. Photo by Karl Anderson/Icon Sportswire GOLF: JAN 31 PGA, Golf Herren Farmers Insurance Open EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon272260131080

Alongside his on-course performances, Lipsky’s career has also translated into significant financial success as he boasts more than $6.5 million in career earnings on the PGA Tour.

ADVERTISEMENT

He started off his journey in the PGA Tour in 2014. In 2014, his earnings from the PGA Tour and Majors earned him a total of $38,264. A decade later, his financial accumulation went up to $1,543,061.

ADVERTISEMENT

In just three months of 2026, he has already earned $176,827, and 2025 made him enter the $6 million bracket as he secured $1,387,241 from 2025 itself. Out of the $6.5 million, he has earned $44,074 from competing in Majors.

What are the endorsements and brand deals of David Lipsky?

Currently, Lipsky has quite a few brand endorsements to his name. Primarily, he is a PXG-sponsored athlete. Representing the brand on the PGA Tour, Lipsky uses all of his equipment from PXG. Now, coming to his apparel, the US golfer has been in a partnership with KJUS since August 2021. While he sports the brand’s apparel, Lipsky is also signed as an Athlete Ambassador for the brand.

ADVERTISEMENT

Previously, the 37-year-old had partnerships with other major sports brands, too. For example, early in his career, the US golfer was a TaylorMade-sponsored player. Back in the 2018 European Tour, Lipsky caught everyone’s attention with his premium TaylorMade equipment. Some of them included the TP5 Golf balls, P-series irons, and the TaylorMade M4 driver.