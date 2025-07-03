David Lipsky WITB June 2025: PGA Tour Pro’s Golf Bag Explored

In 2024, after finishing runner-up at the Procore Championship, David Lipsky said, “Sometimes you have to realize golf can be fun, and I think I sort of forgot that along the way. … I was almost energized by their youthfulness.” Fast forward to 2025, Lipsky is still chasing his first Tour win, yet he’s started the John Deere Classic strong. What’s behind this change? His attitude likely plays a big role, but his golf essentials are undoubtedly a factor too. So, let’s take a look at what’s in David Lipsky’s golf bag.

David Lipsky relies on the Titleist GT2 driver, featuring a 9-degree loft and priced at $649.00, to achieve a powerful balance of distance and stability. This driver delivers consistently impressive distance while maximizing forgiveness, making it ideal for players who may not always strike the center of the face. With its high-MOI construction, golfers can maintain speed and performance even on off-center hits. The GT2 driver optimizes launch, spin, and speed, empowering players to elevate their game with confidence.

Now, David Lipsky’s fairway woods include the TaylorMade Qi10 3-Wood (15°) and the TaylorMade Qi35 7-Wood (21°). The $269.99 Qi10’s precision center of gravity (CG) location promotes a high launch with low spin, making it a reliable option for various shots. In contrast, the Qi35, priced at $599.99, caters to a wide range of golfing abilities. It delivers explosive distance and exceptional forgiveness, while its attractive design not only looks good but also inspires confidence.

But David Lipsky’s iron game is just as strong. He plays with the PXG 0317 T Irons, ranging from 4-iron to pitching wedge, priced at $1,259.93. This set delivers precision, playability, and control in every shot. Additionally, Lipsky utilizes the ST (Super Tour) model, which is a shotmaker’s dream, providing exceptional versatility. But that’s not all—let’s explore the rest of David Lipksy’s equipment!

David Lipsky’s wedges and putter in the 2025 season

David Lipsky enhances his short game with Titleist Vokey Design SM10 wedges, priced at $189.00 each. He carries a 54° and a 58°, both engineered to generate precise contact, optimize flighting, and increase spin. Additionally, these wedges feature six Tour-proven grinds, ensuring a perfect mix of lofts and bounces to fit his needs. Ultimately, these wedges allow for crisp contact and incredible spin, which are essential for elevating his short game performance.

Finally, David Lipsky uses the Scotty Cameron Odyssey Jail Bird Mini putter, priced at $299.99. This putter features a classic Odyssey shape, and its smaller design includes Versa alignment and a short slant hosel that provides significant toe hang, making it ideal for strokes with more face rotation and arc. Furthermore, its co-molded grooved White Hot urethane layer delivers the classic feel that both Tour players and amateurs love. Overall, these features enhance Lipsky’s putting performance, ultimately increasing his chances of sinking more putts on the course.

With 18 PGA Tour events under his belt in the 2025 season, can David Lipsky’s golfing essentials propel him to an even better finish than his T4 at the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans? You be the judge of that!