David Puig Net Worth 2025: Career Earnings, Endorsements, & More About LIV Golf Pro

David Puig’s 2025 season has attracted plenty of attention, and the first thing fans want to know is how much the Spanish golfer has earned so far. He moved to LIV in 2022 and has been consistently doing well for himself over the years. According to Surprise Sports, David Puig has a net worth of $1.5 million, and his career earnings are $267,000.

Those figures tell the story of where he started, not where he stands now. His jump in earnings has been significant. As confirmed, in 2022, his earnings on LIV were $277,000, but this season he’s made around $8,552,892, including individual and team earnings.

It’s a sharp rise that reflects Puig’s progression—from struggling early on tour to becoming one of the most well-paid competitors of the season.

This is a developing story…