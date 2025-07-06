David Puig WITB July 2025: LIV Golf Pro’s Golf Bag at BMW International Open Explored

In 2024, two years after David Puig shocked the golf world by choosing LIV Golf over the PGA Tour, he confessed, “I love it, man. They [LIV Golf] do an awesome job.” And, true to his words, he is enjoying every bit of his life at the Saudi-backed league. Despite a lack of wins, the Spaniard finished 4th at the 2025 LIV Golf events in Adelaide and Singapore. Now, he’s hitting it strong at his first 2025 BMW International Open. But what’s the reason behind he sudden improvement in his performance? His golfing essentials give us that answer.

Here’s a complete breakdown of David Puig’s golf bag, starting with the driver. David Puig relies on his trusty driver, the Titleist TSR3, equipped with a Ventus Fujikara 7X shaft and priced at $649.00. This driver suits players with a consistent impact location, delivering maximum driving performance. So, these TSR3 provide precise speed and distance, ensuring exceptional feel and playability, which allows Puig to shape his shots with ease.

Now, David Puig’s fairway woods include the Taylormade Qi10 3-wood, priced at $269.99. With its precision center of gravity (CG) placement, the Qi10 promotes a high launch and low spin, making it a dependable option for tackling various lies on the course. And these dynamic fairway woods offer exceptional ball speed and long-game performance, crucial for Puig to make a strong impact on the leaderboard.

But David Puig’s iron game is just as strong. He plays with the Srixon Z Forged II 4-iron, priced at $185.71. Engineered for precision and performance, this iron empowers him to attack the pin with confidence. Additionally, he uses the Srixon Z Forged II irons, ranging from 5-iron to 9-iron, which are also priced at $185.71 each. Moreover, these irons deliver a crisp feel, maximum control, and pinpoint workability, making them ideal for shaping shots and navigating tight lies.

Interestingly, David Puig’s clubs for the short game are just as impressive!

David Puig’s wedges and putter in the 2025 season

David Puig enhances his short game with Titleist Vokey Design SM10 wedges, priced at $189.00 each. He carries a 45°, 50°, and 54°, all engineered to generate precise contact, optimize flighting, and increase spin. Furthermore, he uses the Vokey Design WedgeWorks Proto 58, priced at approximately $225.00. And this innovative design features heel-to-toe relief, allowing him to hit open-face shots with finesse and confidence. So, these wedges enable him to achieve crisp contact and incredible spin, which are essential for executing delicate chips and challenging flop shots around the greens.

Finally, David Puig relies on the Scotty Cameron T9.5 Tour Only putter, priced at $2,500.00. This putter features an updated 34-inch Phantom T-9.5 Prototype design, showcasing a solid stainless steel face, body, and flange based on an innovative alignment concept. With its combination of precision and craftsmanship, this putter significantly enhances Puig’s ability to sink crucial putts, thereby improving his performance on the greens.

This season, David Puig has played in seven LIV Golf events. So, do you think these clubs will come in handy for Puig for the rest of the season? Well, likely!