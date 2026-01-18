Davis Riley Net Worth in 2026: Career Earnings, Endorsements, & More About PGA Tour Golfer

Davis Riley’s journey through the 2025 PGA Tour season was anything but straightforward. The year began with promise but quickly tested his patience as he was dealt with early struggles. However, the narrative soon changed when the majors arrived. Riley found rhythm and delivered the strongest major finish of his career. Notably, that late surge has followed him into 2026. As his career graph continues to spike upward, fan curiosity has naturally turned beyond the scorecards. Golf fans are eager to know about how Riley’s on-course success has translated financially and what his net worth looks like presently.

2025 saw him cross the $10 million mark. According to reports from the official site of the PGA Tour, his career earnings currently stand at $10,832,777. His official earnings from the PGA Tour itself stand at $2,496,448. Additionally, he boasts a PGA earnings of $8,850,029 from 2025. $1,982,748 has been his earnings from Majors.

His career graph saw a steep rise in 2024. After turning pro in 2019, Riley struggled to cross the $1 million mark in his career earnings till 2021. Then in the 2021-2022 season, he accumulated $2,954,369 as his career earnings. In 2023, he was a step behind crossing the $3 million mark as he stood at $2.8 million. However, 2024 saw his career earnings reach close to $8 million.

USA Today via Reuters May 26, 2024; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Davis Riley holds the trophy after winning the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

As of January 18, Riley has looked sharper and more confident. His recent antics on the greens have carried him into the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii. In the Sony Open, a two-shot lead earned him a berth in the final round alongside Chris Gotterup, Harry Hall, Kevin Roy, and Nick Taylor.

Notably, in 2025, a string of missed cuts threatened to stall his momentum. However, Riley did not succumb to the setbacks. Overcoming the hurdles, he finished tied for the second position after rebounding from a triple-bogey in the final round of the 2025 PGA Championship. His sudden rise has also earned him several endorsements and brand sponsorships.

David Riley brand partnerships, endorsements, and more

Riley has been gaining a lot of momentum in recent times. With his impressive performance on the fairway, Riley has four victories under his belt until now. After winning two on the Korn Ferry Tour, the US golfer registered his maiden PGA Tour victory at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans back in 2023. Together with Nick Hardy, Riley won the team event. Soon after, he secured his second PGA Tour win and his first individual win at the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2024.

USA Today via Reuters May 4, 2024; McKinney, Texas, USA; Davis Riley plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

All of these achievements of his garnered a lot of attention, which in turn got him several endorsements and brand partnerships. Notably, Riley has been sponsored by several companies throughout his career. The list includes the likes of Titleist, TaylorMade, Cleveland Golf, FootJoy, and Callaway. Using equipment from all these companies, Riley has surged ahead quite significantly. However, apart from his equipment being sponsored, the 29-year-old also had a couple of brand deals to flaunt. Back in 2022, Riley joined hands with Empower, which is a financial services company.

The list of the brands he has worked with includes Bright Benefit, Etech Global Services, United Rentals, Fujikura, Benchmark Bank, and Bridgestone Bank.

Now, as he strives towards his future goals, fans will be eager to see how well he can orchestrate his career in the coming years.