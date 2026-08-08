Davis Thompson Breaks Driver as He Calls Rules Official on Himself at Wyndham Championship

Davis Thompson arrived at the Wyndham Championship in career-best form, riding on the back of two top-10 finishes and a strong history at the Sedgefield Country Club (finished T12 in 2024 and T11 in 2025). The 27-year-old needed a big week to secure his spot inside the top 70 of the FedExCup standings before the playoffs begin. But that push came with an unusual twist off the tee on Saturday.

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The PGA Tour summed up his performance perfectly on its official Instagram account: “Davis Thompson cracks driver, still makes par.”

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The moment came on the par-4 14th in the third round at Sedgefield. Thompson had just come from a rough patch on the par-4 13th, where he had carded a bogey. As he prepared himself for the 14th tee and hit a splendid shot, his driver cracked mid-swing. Thompson immediately called a rules official to the tee box to check the equipment. The official confirmed a hairline fracture in the head of his driver and ruled that it was damaged during normal play, allowing Thompson to swap in a backup. Despite the setback, Thompson settled for a par on the hole he needed without missing a beat. The equipment in question is the Titleist GT3 driver, a club he switched to after the 2024 FedExCup playoffs.

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Apart from this wonderful shot, Thompson made the turn at five under, after an albatross on the par-5 fifth. He had holed an 8-iron from 183 yards for the fourth albatross of the season on tour. Birdies on 8 and 9 pushed him to 30 on the front nine. His only blemish on the back nine was a bogey on the par-4 13th. Save for the bogey on 13, Thompson closed with a birdie on 10 and steady pars elsewhere to sign for a 5-under 65. Moving Day has moved him to 13 under for the tournament at sixth place.

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Thompson knows the course well, and Saturday’s 65 has already placed him ahead of the pace. It also caps a solid 2026 season for him overall. His T7 at 3M and T8 at Rocket Classic have built momentum heading into this must-win week.

Thompson enters Sunday outside the top-70 cutoff in the FedExCup standings. Points earned at the said field count directly toward that cutoff. A win here would be Thompson’s second PGA Tour title.