Donald Trump’s $1.5 Billion Golf Project Targets Graveyard – Report

Donald Trump is building another golf course. This one is in Vietnam, but the cost is a lot more than $1.5 billion, with families losing their farms, their livelihoods, and even the graves of their loved ones.

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As reported by the Financial Times on May 29, the cemetery in Chau Ninh commune, Hung Yen province, is being dismantled to make way for a golf and luxury residential project linked to the Trump Organization and its local partner, Kinh Bac City.

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But residents are unhappy, as this place is home to their ancestors’ graves and is their only source of income from farming. Further, the compensation they receive is not fair, which is about 80,000 dong, or about $3 per square meter.

“It’s painful,” said one resident named Hoang Do. “I’m outraged by the compensation price,” he said. He got approximately 70M dong or $3,000 for moving the graves of his family.

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Another resident echoed the emotions attached to the place. “The grave of my great-grandparents has been there since 1967, before the establishment of this country,” Hoang Anh Xa said. “So why should I move them?” He added, “I won’t be able to find another job. We do not oppose the policy of the Party and the government. We just ask for one thing only, the land price has to be higher.”

Another resident, Bui Thi Yen, said she refused to give up part of her land because it was originally compensation for families of soldiers killed in the Vietnam War.

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Imago March 6, 2016: Donald Trump attends the final round at Trump National Doral Blue Monster Course. (Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg/Icon Sportswire) GOLF: MAR 06 PGA Golf Herren – World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship – Final Round PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxONLY Icon1603064574

March 6 2016 Donald Trump Attends The Final Round AT Trump National Doral Blue Monster Course Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg Icon Sports Wire Golf Mar 06 PGA Golf men World Golf Championships Cadillac Championship Final Round PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxONLY Icon1603064574

Back in 2025, Eric Trump flew to Vietnam for the groundbreaking ceremony of this project; he called the project “the envy of all of Asia and the entire world.”

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This is not the first time a Trump golf project has faced this kind of resistance. Back in 2008, residents and environmental groups strongly opposed the construction of the Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. As NBC News reported, local fisherman Michael Forbes refused a $690,000 offer to sell his land and would not move.

Trump and golf courses have become a storyline in themselves this year, though.

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Donald Trump’s golf course plans

In January 2026, the Trump Organization announced a massive resort outside Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with local developers Dar Al Arkan and Dar Global. The project, named Trump International, Wadi Safar, will include a championship golf course, luxury homes, and hotels on a 2.6 million-square-meter site.

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Back then, Eric Trump said, “We are proud to expand our presence with this landmark development in Wadi Safar.” He added that the project would reflect the “commitment to quality and excellence while complementing the rich heritage of the region.”

Meanwhile, back home in the U.S., the Trump administration gave the historic East Potomac Golf Course to new federal control in January 2026. And not only that, Donald Trump has his eyes set on Langston Golf Course, too. It is an 87-year-old public course that opened in 1939 specifically to serve Black golfers during the Jim Crow era.

“We want to be here for the community, giving young people life skills, access to college scholarships,” Damian Cosby told DC News Now. “We are concerned that that history would die.”

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For a man whose golf projects have displaced farmers in Vietnam and fishermen in Scotland, that concern does not sound unreasonable.