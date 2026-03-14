Deadly Shooting Near The Players, Suspect Flees After Crossing PGA Tour Property

The Players Championship is one of the biggest events on the PGA Tour. Thus, seeing large crowds on Saturday and Sunday is very common at TPC Sawgrass. However, flashing blue lights and crime-scene tape cut through the calm of tournament week near Ponte Vedra Beach.

Late Friday night, after Round 2 of the Players Championship 2026, deputies rushed to a stretch of A1A just outside the corridor surrounding TPC Sawgrass. A violent incident had unfolded only a short distance from the grounds hosting the event.

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Early details remain limited, yet authorities confirmed that the case involves a deadly shooting. Reports are that two people were killed in the act. Sheriff Rob Hardwick, who is in charge of the investigation, says that the suspect is a known criminal. He confirmed the news of the deaths of two.

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“Here we are dumping all these resources and families are gonna mourn two people that were shot and killed in a parking lot of Walgreens over domestic violence situation,” the sheriff explained.

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It is the same route that hundreds of golf fans, media, and officials take to head to TPC Sawgrass to witness the Players Championship. Besides that, the location is also less than 1,000 feet from the PGA Tour Global Home and PGA Tour Studios.

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The authorities say the suspect may also have contacted PGA Tour staff. There’s also the possibility of touching some items, including a radio, before fleeing the scene. After a chase, the authorities have now captured the suspect. The contacts he made before fleeing could help confirm if he is the one who committed the crime.

The unfolding investigation has cast an unexpected shadow over the 2026 Players Championship. However, the Tour is coordinating with the authorities to ensure security for golf fans.

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“Due to operational considerations, gates for today’s third round will now open at 9 a.m. We have worked closely with the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office and appreciate the coordination and partnership from Sheriff Rob Hardwick and his team. Please note, tee times will remain as previously scheduled, and all on-course hospitality venues will open at 11 a.m,” the PGA Tour said in an update.

The third round of the event will tee off at 8:15 a.m. However, because of security reasons, gates will open at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2026.

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It’s not the first time the PGA Tour has faced these challenges, though.

Past incidents of crime at PGA Tour events

While the PGA Tour events have rarely seen such criminal acts take place on-site during an ongoing event, there are a few incidents that occurred nearby or at affiliated properties.

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One such incident occurred in 2021 in Atlanta. Someone shot the professional golfer Gene Siller, a truck owner, and another man at Pinetree Country Club. The suspect drove onto the course and got stuck in a sand trap. He then shot Siller near the 10th hole and fled on foot. After the investigation, the victims were found in the truck bed.

Authorities said that the suspect didn’t target Siller. Instead, the suspect shot him because he witnessed the murder of the other two.

Then, a vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian at the 2024 PGA Championship a few years later. He was a 69-year-old security volunteer. The volunteer lost his life when a shuttle bus hit him on Shelbyville Road near Valhalla. He was crossing while working for the PGA Championship. His family even sued the PGA of America, Valhalla, and others. This event went down just hours before Scottie Scheffler’s arrest nearby.

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In another incident, officials tasered a drunken fan at the Players Championship 2010. He was yelling at players near the 11th hole. Since he resisted arrest, the St. Johns County deputies tasered him during the event. Authorities charged him with disorderly intoxication.

Although rare, these incidents show that moments of violence can surface around golf events. Even when tournaments themselves remain tightly controlled, the nearby areas can become grounds for crimes, too. The ongoing investigation near TPC Sawgrass now adds another unsettling chapter to it.