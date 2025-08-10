Dean Burmester WITB August 2025: LIV Golf Pro’s Bag Explored

Dean Burmester has been turning heads this season on the LIV Golf circuit. From a runner-up finish in Hong Kong, where he fired a bogey-free 62 in the final round, to a top-five at the UK event, and currently leading the scoreboard after two rounds in Chicago, he is in prime form. With $2.25 million earned in Hong Kong alone, and a final group showdown looming in Chicago alongside Jon Rahm and Josele Ballester, the South African is chasing his first individual LIV victory this season.

What’s fueling Burmester’s strong play? His bag, of course, is a finely tuned collection of clubs designed for precision, power, and versatility. Let’s dive into what’s in Dean Burmester’s bag this August, as per GolfWRX.

Long game arsenal: Driver & Fairway woods

At the top of Burmester’s bag is the Srixon GT3 with a 9.0-degree loft driver, retailing around $649. It delivers a low-to-mid launch. Paired with a Fujikura Ventus shaft, this setup maximizes ball speed with control. The driver features a CNC-milled face for consistent performance even on off-centre strikes, and an adjustable hosel to fine-tune launch conditions to Burmester’s liking.

For fairway woods, Burmester opts for the Ping G440 Max 3 wood at 15 degrees loft. It is equipped with a Ventus TR shaft, designed to offer low torque and mid-launch characteristics. The club’s high moment of inertia (MOI) construction ensures forgiveness on mishits, while its aerodynamic turbulators reduce drag and boost clubhead speed. This combination is ideal for versatile shorts off the tee or fairway. It is priced somewhere around $350.

For the short games: Irons to putter to balls

Burmester’s iron blends terrific game and technology with models like hollow-bodied Srixon ZXi7 for longer irons and the forged Z-forged 11 for mid-to-short irons. Both are paired with KBS Tour by FST C-Taper 130 shafts in extra stiff flex, offering a responsive feel suited for his swing speed. There is a hollow construction in the longer irons that provides higher launch. The entire set comes at somewhere around $1300 – $1600.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

His wedge setup includes the Srixon RTZ Tour Back 50 with a mid-10 bounce and 610 grind, alongside a 60-degree RTZ Tour Back lob wedge with a versatile sole grind. They generally fall in the range of $150 to $170 each, depending on the retailer. And for the greens, Brumester trusts the Odyssey STroke Lab Tri-Hot putter, which features a unique shaft combining graphite and steel to improve tempo and consistency in his stroke. Its mallet design offers stability and alignment aids, while the Tri-Hot delivers a soft feel. This putter complements his aggressive style with reliable putting under pressure. They cost in the range of $170-$370.

Dean Burmester’s bag is built to support his aggressive yet calculated playing style. As he continues to make waves on the LIV circuit this season, his equipment remains a crucial edge in his quest to victor.