With the final LPGA Hall of Fame point, Annika Sorenstam’s all-time career money record, and a $4 million winner’s check waiting on Sunday, Nelly Korda sits at 9 under par through 36 holes at Tiburon Golf Club. Yet behind her bogey-free second round of 67, the 28-year-old world No. 1 admitted that an unexpected technical hurdle is threatening her historic weekend push: a troubling two-way miss. Rather than celebrating her climb up the leaderboard in Naples, Florida, Korda spent Friday evening searching for a single swing key to restore her confidence over the ball.

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Korda opened the season finale with rounds of 68 and 67, leaving her six strokes behind leader Kim A-lim at 15 under and three shots back of solo second Jeeno Thitikul. While her short game repeatedly bailed her out across the first two days, she confessed that missing shots both left and right has left her guessing at address.

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“I’m just not hitting it as solid as I would like,” Korda said. “I have a little bit of a two-way miss going, and that’s kind of death for any golfer. You’re not very confident over the shot.” Despite the swing concern, Korda remains competitive, six shots behind the leader with 36 holes to play.

Searching for One Swing Key to Unlock History

Unlike a predictable pull or fade that an elite ball striker can manage around a golf course, a two-way miss removes any safe side of the fairway or green. That uncertainty carries massive consequences when every swing is tied to one of the rarest milestones in women’s golf, as a victory this week would punch Korda’s ticket into the LPGA Hall of Fame while simultaneously surpassing Sorenstam atop the tour’s all-time earnings list.

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Korda revealed that several tee and approach shots drifted off line during the first 36 holes, forcing her touch around the greens to carry the scoring load.

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“Flared some out to the right; kind of hit some uncharacteristic shots, but then saved it with my short game,” Korda said.

To fix the issue before Saturday’s third round, Korda has leaned heavily on daily practice sessions and remote video analysis. She headed straight to the range after Thursday’s opening 68 and returned Friday morning, with longtime caddie Jason McDede recording slow-motion swing videos on his phone to send to her instructor, David Whelan.

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“So I’m just trying to get myself one key that I’m just going to go with for the whole week,” Korda explained. “I have yet to figure it out. Hopefully, the weekend brings me some luck.”

Why Aggressive Golf Is Non-Negotiable at Tiburon

Even while troubleshooting her swing mid-tournament, Korda stressed that playing defensively is not an option against a stacked 60-player field. Soft conditions and receptive greens at Tiburon have sparked low scoring all week, meaning Korda cannot afford to throttle back while chasing down a six-shot deficit.

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Although Tiburon has been lengthened over the years and plays longer when damp, Korda noted that birdies remain mandatory to stay in the hunt for the $4 million prize.

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“You just have to stay really aggressive,” Korda said. “You know that people are just going to go deep out here.”

“There are some holes that, if soft, it’s playing a little longer, and obviously over the years, they’ve stretched it further back and back,” she added. “But there are still really low scores out here, so you just have to stay aggressive.”

Turning a Swing Grind Into a Defining Finish

Korda’s ability to post 68 and 67 without her sharpest ball striking proves how high her competitive floor remains. Still, she acknowledged that relying on scrambling alone will not be enough over the final 36 holes with history on the line.

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“Overall, I have areas to improve, which is great,” Korda said. “You always have areas to improve.”

For Korda, the weekend challenge comes down to finding one reliable swing thought she can trust under final-round pressure. If that key clicks in time, a week spent grinding on the range could end with a Hall of Fame induction, a career money record, and one of the signature victories of her career.