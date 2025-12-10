Debate Breaks Out as Rory McIlroy Faces Lando Norris Threat in Tight SPOTY Race

Tension surged online after BBC Sport teased the upcoming BBC Sports Personality of the Year (SPOTY) 2025 show. The response spiraled into a lively debate between supporters of two athletes in particular. While Rory McIlroy remains a clear favorite as per the odds, fans say Lando Norris has a real chance of beating the Northern Irishman.

BBC Sports Personality of the Year (SPOTY) 2025 airs live on December 18. Public voting is open now and will remain so during the broadcast through the BBC website, app, or QR code for UK residents. Rory McIlroy leads with betting odds at 4/6 (60% implied probability), ahead of Chloe Kelly (3/1) and Lando Norris (7/2).

McIlroy has had an amazing year. To begin with, he won his fifth major at the Augusta National. The 2025 Masters win helped him complete his career Grand Slam. This got him listed with only five other golfers: Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Tiger Woods, and Jack Nicklaus. The Northern Irishman finally fulfilled his dream of wearing the iconic Green Jacket after several close finishes since 2012.

Besides that, the career Grand Slam winner helped the European Ryder Cup win the biennial event. He scored 3.5 points for his team. 1.5 points came during four-ball and 2 points during foursomes. To top that, Rory McIlroy finished the DP World Tour season with his 7th Race to Dubai title, surpassing his idol Seve Ballesteros, who won six R2B titles, and is only one shy of the record holder, Colin Montgomerie.

On the other hand, Lando Norris clinched his maiden F1 Drivers’ Championship on December 7 in Abu Dhabi. He finished third to edge Max Verstappen by two points and secure McLaren’s first drivers’/constructors’ double since 1998. The emotional win boosted his SPOTY odds to 7/2 third-favorite, positioning him as a rare F1 contender alongside past winners like Hamilton. His British Grand Prix victory earlier kept him in contention throughout.

The achievements of both men have fueled an energetic conversation online, and recent posts show how strongly supporters feel about their preferred candidate.

Fans are divided in support of Rory McIlroy and Lando Norris

One user supported McIlroy writing, “Got to be Rory McIlroy.” The 2025 Masters champion is a favorite and has a strong fan base. It’s not just about this one year; McIlroy has been the face of European golf consistently for several years now. The World No. 2 has shown nothing but excellence on both the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour.

Pundits and bettors have kept him at the front of market talk, which fans interpret as a sign he remains the default pick for many casual voters who follow headline narratives. Echoing similar feelings, another supporter of the Northern Irishman said, “Got to be Rory McIlroy.

Lando Norris has got a fair share of fans, too. One supporter said, “Lando Norris all the way.” His supporters for the BBC SPOTY award rose after his dramatic F1 championship triumph in Abu Dhabi. These comments show that climbing past Max Verstappen in a season finale delivers the type of narrative voters usually reward. “Lando easily,” another of Norris’ supporters wrote, reflecting on the same sentiments.

While some preferred to take sides, a few took a neutral stand. “If it isn’t Rory and Lando in the top two, something odd is going on,” a user wrote. There are many other nominees for the award, including Chloe Kelly, Luke Littler, Hannah Hampton, Kelly Hodgkinson, and others. However, Rory McIlroy and Lando Norris are clearly the ones fans want to see win.

The debate shows no sign of slowing, and the final vote looks set to reflect the strong emotions driving the discussion. Who wins, remains to be seen!