Decades-Old Golf Course Listed for $2M as Owners Prepare to Exit

A long-standing golf course in La Porte was rezoned for housing, and now another venue has quietly entered the market. A beautiful Scottish golf course is now for sale for about $2 million, but not for any housing project. Instead, it offers buyers a unique combination of business potential and owner-supported transition.

Peter and Jessie Masheter, who built Aigas Golf Course in Beauly in 1993, aren’t just selling the 9-hole course. According to listing agent Bell Ingram, owners are prepared to support new proprietors with training to ensure a seamless handover. That commitment matters when you’re buying not just fairways and greens, but also four holiday cottages, agricultural fields, barns, workshops, a clubhouse, and decades of local goodwill.

What makes this property particularly attractive is its proven business model and untapped potential.

Most of the course’s revenue comes from visitor fees, not memberships. Green fees start at just $13 for nine holes. Adult memberships cost about $400 a year. A season ticket costs $50. The pricing model is easy to understand and has worked for 30 years. The property has four self-catering cottages, open from March to November. Bell Ingram says that there is clearly room for growth. If the business were open year-round, it could attract winter tourists to the Scottish Highlands, where demand for authentic experiences is growing beyond Edinburgh and Glasgow.

It’s not just Aigas that is changing hands in Scotland. Two other well-known clubs recently entered the market, which shows that the golf scene in the area is changing.

After hosting the PGA National 4 Ball Championship this year, Strathmore Golf Centre near Blairgowrie is up for sale with offers over £1.65 million. The 79-hectare property has two courses: an 18-hole par 72 championship course and a nine-hole par 27 course. There is also a driving range and a restaurant. What makes it so appealing is that planning permission has already been granted for a 30-bed sports lodge, 34 luxury chalets, and bigger clubhouse facilities that could turn it into a vacation resort.

Newbattle Golf Club in Midlothian, a classic Harry Colt parkland course that opened in 1896, is also for sale for £2.67 million. The course and clubhouse grounds are being sold together, giving buyers a piece of Scottish golf history that goes back more than 100 years.

The selling of golf courses isn’t limited to Scotland; it goes beyond that.

Golf course sales span continents

The golf real estate market is also busy in the US. There are many golf courses and driving ranges for sale in Michigan alone. These include smaller local facilities, larger course parcels, and mixed-use properties. The prices range from less than $400,000 to several million dollars, giving both investors and private buyers a wide range of options.

Some of the properties listed are Island Hill Golf Club in Centreville for about $2.9 million, and Northern Michigan University Golf Course near Marquette, worth almost $2 million. This shows that buyers are still interested in golf properties with good land and play potential.

In addition to pure golf courses, Michigan also has riverside lots at Riverside Golf Course in Battle Creek and mixed parcels that can be used for redevelopment or hospitality-related businesses. These examples show that golf course sales aren’t limited to traditional golf business models; they also include land-use and mixed-use commercial opportunities.

Buyers can find courses with different amenities in Michigan’s listings, such as clubhouses, course infrastructure, and even extra lodging or event spaces. This shows that more people are interested in multimodal golf and leisure assets.

This trend of putting courses with historical roots and multiple revenue streams on the open market is a sign of a broader shift in how golf properties are valued and sold. In Scotland, smaller venues like Aigas and larger traditional clubs like Newbattle are changing owners. In the U.S., markets like Michigan are also open to new ownership models and ways to use property.