Deciding PGA Tour Career ‘Isn’t Sustainable’, 30-Year-Old Pro Takes Daring Career Step

Once a teenage prodigy who stunned everyone at the 2012 U.S. Open by holding the solo lead during the second round, Beau Hossler‘s future was destined for long-term success. He turned pro in 2016 and played his way onto the PGA Tour in 2018, where he’s competed ever since. But despite carving out a steady career, Hossler realized life as a pro isn’t sustainable, which prompted him to take an entrepreneurial route.

Speaking to Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz on GOLF’s Subpar Podcast, Hossler was appreciated for starting his own coffee business on the side while acknowledging how “hard playing golf and trying to run a business” is. And that’s when Beau Hossler admitted to what led him to make this new career move.

He explained that after dedicating nearly 20 years of his life to golf, he realized the sport demands total effort while offering very little control over outcomes. No matter how prepared or unprepared he was, the results weren’t always what he expected.

“And just kind of riding that with nothing else really to put my mental energy into. I think it was just not putting me in a great headspace. I don’t think it’s sustainable long-term. I think you’ve got to have some balance…” Hossler stated on the podcast.

And now, because of that realization, Beau Hossler started his own coffee brand, Beaurista. Surprisingly, Hossler isn’t the only glfer with a coffee brand. Phil Mickelson also launched For Wellness with performance coach Dave Phillips, creating antioxidant-rich coffee and supplements aimed at health, energy, and cognitive function, stemming from Mickelson’s own health journey.

For Hossler, it all happened in April this year, during the Masters week, on a quick trip to Costa Rica. He didn’t qualify for the Masters, but the getaway with his friends gave birth to the idea of him relying on something beyond just playing professional golf.

Now, he states that he has more capacity in his mind than just “focusing 100% of my energy on golf.” And it wasn’t that he was about to lose his Tour card or was performing poorly. He finished 89th on the FedEx Cup standings this year, well within the top-100 cut-off. But as he mentioned, the issue was never about results. It was about balance and mental fulfillment.

For Hossler, building something outside of golf wasn’t a fallback plan but a necessary step toward long-term sustainability, both professionally and personally. And this is something he has always wanted, as he confessed that the idea started brewing nearly five years ago.

Beau Hossler’s Vision Took Nearly Five Years to Form

Even before Hossler took the trip to Costa Rica, he knew he wanted to create something. “I’ve always definitely had, like, an entrepreneurial spirit. I suppose I didn’t have either the capacity or the vehicle really for it…” he told Knost and Stoltz. Five years ago, he was looking for something to keep his mind away from the game, especially during lengthy tournament weeks.

His love and obsession for coffee became his refuge during those hectic weeks, and that’s when he went all in. While he didn’t have the resources back then to turn his dream into reality, it’s something he could afford this year.

Reflecting on the early stages of building his coffee brand, Hossler explained that the process has been both rewarding and demanding, drawing unexpected parallels between entrepreneurship and life on the PGA Tour.

“So, this has been awesome, and it’s been really challenging in ways where, you know, you’re working with so many different people, and you have to just like with golf build your team out where each individual person that’s doing a job, you have full trust in them to execute on time and to the level that my expectation is or higher,” Hossler continued.

It’s been 4 months since Beaurista came into the picture, and Beau Hossler confessed to learning a lot and feeling really good about this business of his.

“I feel like we’re moving in a really good direction, and we’ve got some stuff on the horizon that I think is very unique to the coffee space with the trailer… So, I’m excited about that,” Hossler added.

For Beau Hossler, Beaurista represents more than just a side project, and it’s a long-term investment in balance and personal fulfillment. While golf remains a central part of his life, the freedom to build something of his own has given him renewed perspective and purpose.