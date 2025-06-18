Deep-Rooted PGA Tour Problem Gets $25M Resolution as Jay Monahan’s Exit Is Announced

Was Jay Monahan holding the Tour back? One would say so. “Brian is the perfect choice for the next chapter of the PGA TOUR. His arrival strengthens our leadership team and reflects our shared commitment to the TOUR’s continued evolution,” said Jay Monahan. The irony isn’t lost on us, especially since this glowing endorsement comes mere hours after Monahan’s departure was made official and Brian Rolapp took the reins. It seems Rolapp’s arrival has indeed brought new momentum, and the golf world is taking notice.

In a surprising move, the PGA Tour, AT&T, Monterey Peninsula Foundation, and Pebble Beach Company announced a $25 million resolution to a long-standing issue, as AT&T has renewed its sponsorship of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with a multi-year extension. This marks a significant departure from AT&T’s typical one-year extensions, highlighting the strength of their partnership.

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is a revered event on the PGA Tour schedule, with a rich history dating back to 1937. AT&T’s continued support will ensure the tournament’s success, with millions of dollars generated for charity annually through the Monterey Peninsula Foundation. The partnership is a testament to the event’s impact, with over $250 million in lifetime charitable giving awarded to the region.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan praised the extension, saying, “We are honored to extend with our longest-running title sponsor in AT&T.” AT&T’s chairman and CEO, John Stankey, added, “For four decades, this tournament has been a cornerstone of our commitment to excellence and community impact.”

