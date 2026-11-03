“Definitely Ruffled Some Feathers”: LIV Golfer Reveals Panic Caused by DPWT’s Impending 2027 Ban

Victor Perez spent 2026 doing what the DP World Tour had told him he could no longer do: competing on both tours under a conditional release. Now, with the European circuit preparing to ban players who sign with LIV Golf for 2027, the Frenchman has offered a glimpse into the reaction inside the breakaway league. His verdict was blunt: the decision has unsettled his fellow players, and even his own future is no longer certain.

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Speaking to Today’s Golfer, Perez said the DP World Tour’s decision had “definitely ruffled some feathers” among LIV players, describing it as another “massive blow” for a league already fighting to secure its future. Ben Parsons, the outlet’s senior writer, first shared the comments on X before publishing the full interview. Most notably, Perez acknowledged that his own plans were no longer settled, despite being among the players who had publicly committed to LIV’s next chapter.

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The policy was confirmed on October 12, when DP World Tour chief executive Guy Kinnings announced that players signing with LIV for 2027 would be refused membership. “Players need to make a choice,” Kinnings told BBC Sport, making clear that those unwilling to follow the tour’s rules should not expect to retain their playing privileges. Applications for 2027 membership close on November 16, with the tour warning that anyone who declares for Europe before subsequently signing with LIV will have their membership cancelled immediately.

Perez had gone to considerable lengths to preserve his eligibility during the 2026 season. He was among eight LIV players granted conditional releases after paying outstanding fines, withdrawing their appeals and agreeing to additional DP World Tour appearances. Tyrrell Hatton, Laurie Canter, Thomas Detry, Tom McKibbin, Adrian Meronk, David Puig, and Elvis Smylie were the others included in the arrangement. 15 players currently hold status on both circuits, but the agreement was designed to last one season.

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The Frenchman had previously explained why maintaining his European Tour status mattered. In February, he said changes on the PGA Tour had influenced his decision to join LIV, admitting that he had been “sold an idea that wasn’t really what it was.” He also questioned why players holding valid membership categories should be prevented from competing on either circuit. What had initially been an argument about playing rights, however, has now become a much more personal decision.

The biggest consequence concerns the Ryder Cup. Only DP World Tour members are eligible to qualify for Europe’s team, and the 2027 contest will be staged at Adare Manor in Ireland. With the qualifying period already underway, Perez faces a difficult choice: remain with LIV and potentially sacrifice his first opportunity to represent Europe, or leave the league he joined less than a year ago to preserve his Ryder Cup ambitions.

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That uncertainty comes at a particularly difficult time for LIV. Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has ended its long-term funding commitment beyond 2026, while the league has entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in the United States. Its survival now depends on a restructuring backed by BC Partners and its ability to attract enough players for a relaunched season. Perez had publicly committed to that project alongside Richard Bland, Cameron Tringale, Brendan Steele and Ben Campbell, making his latest comments particularly significant.

LIV has also challenged the DP World Tour’s policy through the bankruptcy proceedings. Its lawyers argued before a New Jersey court in October that the timing of the membership restrictions could interfere with the league’s restructuring efforts, raising concerns about anti-competitive conduct. Judge Michael Kaplan acknowledged that the arguments raised questions, although the dispute remained unresolved. LIV had yet to publish its 2027 schedule as the uncertainty continued.

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Meanwhile, the DP World Tour has offered little indication that it intends to soften its position. Plans reported in early November suggested former LIV players could receive invitations to smaller tournaments upon returning, but not Rolex Series events. That would leave a considerably narrower route back for those who decide to walk away from the breakaway league.

Perez’s comments therefore carry weight beyond his own Ryder Cup ambitions. Having spent much of the year arguing that players with legitimate membership should be free to compete wherever they choose, he now finds himself confronting the consequences of a decision that could force him to choose between two tours. And with LIV relying on public commitments to build confidence in its relaunch, one of its most vocal supporters has acknowledged just how badly the DP World Tour’s ultimatum has unsettled the dressing room.