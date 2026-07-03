‘Demolish This Golf Course’: 50-Year-Old PGA Tour Veteran Issues Bold Warning After Stunning Round 1 at $8.8M Event

Much of the spotlight at the $8.8 million event, the 2026 John Deere Classic, has centered on younger PGA Tour stars like Jackson Koivun, who is making his debut. However, Zach Johnson has forced his way into the conversation. The 50-year-old arrived believing he could still contend. But when questions about his age and move to the PGA Tour Champions came up, he made it clear that he is there to win and not just to relive old memories.

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“I shot 1-under today. I felt like I left a lot out there, the way I feel, but at the same time, I may have grabbed a few yesterday that I probably shouldn’t have, so maybe it does even out,” the American professional said during the post-round conference. “Yeah, I don’t know. I got a chance. That’s all I can ask for. I’m not going to sit here and say I’m surprised. I’m not going to rest in the fact that I made the cut. I’m here as a competitor, trying to demolish this golf course.”

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Zach Johnson defied odds with an opening round of seven-under 64. The only negative in that round was a bogey on the par-4 9th. But besides that, he hit birdies on holes 1, 5, 8, 10, 14, and 18. He also managed an eagle on the 17th with a tee shot of 301 yards and a 245-yard second shot followed by a 45-foot, 9-inch eagle putt.

🤔 golf trivia This Should Be an Easy One, Right? 01 / 10 On Which Hole Jordan Spieth’s Ball Got Stuck Under a Trashcan? 14th 15th 16th 17th Oops, bogey! But don’t worry, there’s still the back 9 to prove your high golf IQ PLAY GOLF TRIVIA

His stats were equally impressive. He finished tied for third in the field for SG: Total (5.799). With 2.256 for SG: Around the Green, he was solo 3rd. Thanks to all of that, he was just one shot shy of co-leaders Lucas Glover and Zac Blair.

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The second round of one-under 70 featured four birdies and three bogeys. On Friday, his driving accuracy improved significantly, jumping from 71.43% to 85.71%. However, his SG: Around the Green, which was a significant part of why he stood out in the opening round, declined.

As Zach Johnson pointed out, he believes that the two days balanced each other out. And despite only a decent Round 2, he is currently tied for 9th on the leaderboard. But the catch is that many golfers have yet to finish their rounds.

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Imago Apr 9, 2026; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Zach Johnson plays a shot from a bunker on the second hole during the first round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-Imagn Images

It’s not just the 2026 John Deere Classic alone that has made the 12-time PGA Tour winner stand out. Johnson has a long history with this event. It is his 24th straight appearance at this venue. In fact, he even describes this annual stop as answering to “when home calls.”

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He grew up in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, which is just around 90 miles from TPC Deere Run. Zach Johnson is also a past champion. He carded rounds of 68-65-66-65 to post a score of 20-under 264. However, he was tied with Troy Matteson at the end of the regulation round and had to beat him in the playoffs to claim his 9th title on the PGA Tour. Across all his appearances at the John Deere Classic, he has a 240‑under‑par cumulative score.

But age and the past didn’t matter much to Zach Johnson, who is here to demolish the course and win. In fact, not just him; he said that some PGA Tour Champions golfers could still come out and win PGA Tour events.

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While he didn’t mention any names, many people can make that possible. For instance, there’s Steve Stricker, Bernhard Langer, and Vijay Singh, to name a few.

Zach Johnson’s confidence extended beyond his own performance. Whether he can turn his bold mindset into another memorable finish remains to be seen, but his showing at TPC Deere Run has already proved that he isn’t treating this week as a farewell tour.