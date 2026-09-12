‘Deserve to Get Hit’: Shane Lowry’s Crude Comment Toward Irish Open Crowd Sparks Outrage

Shane Lowry is known for outbursts and foul language that have prompted broadcasters to apologize multiple times. The Irishman’s profanity usually follows a missed putt, a wayward drive, or an unfortunate ruling. But during Round 3 of the Irish Open, Lowry’s tee shot toward patrons sparked a remark that drew immediate criticism.

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Instead of being worried, fans believe that a microphone picked up Shane Lowry saying, “They deserve to get hit.” Although the ball didn’t hit anyone, the remarks drew heavy criticism of the home-favorite golfer.

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This isn’t an isolated event, though. Lowry’s history shows a player who is unusually candid and frequently profane, with a capacity for confrontation when he feels provoked.

At Royal Portrush in 2025, Lowry was penalized two strokes for moving his ball during a practice swing — a ruling that prompted him to mutter “F* this place” repeatedly.

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Earlier, at the 2025 PGA Championship, Lowry’s ball rested in another player’s pitch mark. Under the rules then in effect, he had no relief — a decision that drew another expletive, including the phrase “F* this place.”

Lowry has also had confrontations with fans at the 2025 Ryder Cup. After facing heckles from fans, he turned towards the crowd and shouted “f*** you” at one fan. The three-time PGA Tour winner also reportedly had a fan removed from the course after a heated exchange.

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While his language has been foul at the Amgen Irish Open 2026, his performance is outstanding. He has carded impressive rounds of 67, 62, and 65 to finish 16-under by the end of Saturday.

Kudos to his putting: a 26-stroke average yesterday (12th in the field) and 24 today (leading the field). The 39-year-old Irishman also leads in Putts Per GIR.

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But despite the powerful performance, his remarks upset many fans.

Fans blast Shane Lowry for his crude comment

“Shane Lowry is one of the most unlikable players on tour. Not only does he belittle volunteers, but he also thinks patrons deserve to get hit because they are standing where his shanked tee shot went. What a dou**e bag,” one fan wrote.

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Lowry’s past confrontations with spectators give some context to that comment. At the 2025 Ryder Cup, he faced personal abuse from hecklers. He responded angrily, directing profanity at spectators; his caddie reportedly restrained him during one exchange. However, those incidents came amid serious crowd misconduct, with many spectators targeting Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry.

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While some fans spoke about his past behavior, some focused on the latest incident. “Why has Lowry just said ‘they deserve to get hit’ to the fans patiently waiting at the crosswalk after hooking one at them??? Very odd,” one user said, while another noted, “Heard it, not surprised. He’s a piece of sh*t.”

The phrase “not surprised” is particularly revealing because it suggests the fan sees the Irish Open remark as consistent with Lowry’s previous behavior. These reactions highlight what made the remark controversial. Golfers swearing during golf rounds is nothing new, but they do so only after poor shots. But the apparent reference to people near the ball’s path made the comment more obnoxious for some fans.

Other fans were far more direct, with one simply writing, “He’s a horrible person,” while another said, “100%. The down to earth Irish man is bulls**t.”

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Shane Lowry is competing as a home favorite and is in a suitable position to win the event from here. Despite his foul language, many see him as a down-to-earth person because of his nature and behavior. Lowry’s willingness to show frustration may even contribute to the perception that he is authentic rather than carefully polished. However, these comments call that down-to-earth personality a bulls***.

Lowry heads into the final round leading by four strokes, with runner-up Jacob Skov Olesen trailing him.