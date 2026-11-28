In just two editions, the Internet Invitational has established itself as a major success, arguably outperforming both LIV Golf and the average PGA Tour event in online engagement. Its six YouTube episodes attracted more than 44 million views in 2026, while the prize purse quadrupled to $4 million. In comparison, Nielsen Big Data figures paint a less encouraging picture for the nearly century-old PGA Tour.

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PGA Tour events averaged 597,000 viewers on Golf Channel in 2026. Weekend network broadcasts performed better, drawing an average of 2.7 million viewers across CBS and NBC, excluding the four majors. This contrast highlights the growing appeal of the YouTube event among golf fans. It is also why Fried Egg Golf’s Kevin Van Valkenburg said he would “rather own the Internet Invitational” than a PGA Tour tournament.

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“Pro golf [is] so tied into this idea that everything has to be live so that gambling can be attached to it that they miss the boat completely on what a better product it would be to take eight guys, film over two days,” Van Valkenburg explained, highlighting how obsessed the PGA Tour and LIV Golf are with TV rights.

The PGA Tour, of course, has partnerships with major betting operators, including DraftKings, FanDuel, and BetMGM. LIV Golf, meanwhile, has partnered with Novig and Simplebet. Neither circuit has disclosed how much revenue it generated from its betting partnerships in 2026. However, the PGA Tour’s overall sponsorship revenue increased 14% year-over-year, surpassing $1 billion for the first time.

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LIV Golf has filed for bankruptcy and, after BC Partners withdrew its proposed $300 million investment in the league, moved towards liquidating its assets to repay creditors. Nevertheless, Van Valkenburg believes that simply bringing together the biggest stars in golf would not necessarily make for compelling viewing.

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“Because [if] you ask me right now if Bryson and Scottie and Rory and Brooks and whomever got together and filmed a real competition…we’ve seen a lot of iterations of that and they’re never all that interesting,” he added.

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Still, all is not lost, as Van Valkenburg suggested that golf could benefit from a more television-oriented approach to production. He proposed filming a competition over two days and then editing the footage into a shorter, more engaging show, removing unnecessary downtime and awkward moments that often come with live broadcasts.

“I feel you could pare it down like this and make it much more compelling and some version of what Full Swing could have been, with like a little bit of interviews here, a little bit of backstory here,” he added. “Like you could make that a pretty interesting something you want to watch. But they’re so desperate for that gambling money that they will not do anything like that. It would be so much easier to make some of those guys more compelling if you just edited down their good bits and didn’t leave the kind of awkwardness of live TV in there.”

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Whether the PGA Tour will ever embrace such a shift in its broadcasting approach remains to be seen. Its viewership has certainly grown, although it has yet to match the audience numbers generated by the Internet Invitational. Some of the YouTube event’s success can also be attributed to its accessibility, as fans around the world can watch it for free. The PGA Tour broadcasts its events across more than 200 countries and territories through approximately 44 broadcast partners.

However, free access is only part of the appeal. As Van Valkenburg pointed out, the Internet Invitational also offers more drama, compelling player interactions, and none of the awkward pauses associated with live television. The PGA Tour did attempt to tap into this alternative format by launching the Creator Classic in 2024, although the event was put on hold for 2026.

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Its inaugural edition at East Lake in August 2024 generated more than 2 million views, ranked as YouTube’s second-most-trending show within its first 24 hours, and peaked at 118,000 concurrent viewers. The format continued to attract attention at TPC Sawgrass in March 2025, drawing more than 16 million video views across social media platforms.

While those numbers demonstrated the potential of creator-led golf events, they still fell short of the engagement achieved by the Internet Invitational, highlighting just how much room there is for alternative formats to grow.