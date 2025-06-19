Despite Neck Injury Blow, Nelly Korda Has a Big Advantage Over LPGA Rivals at $12M Major

“I hit a shot out of the rough yesterday (Monday), and my neck went into a full spasm,” said World No. 1 Nelly Korda, who attended a press conference with therapeutic tape on her neck after succumbing to an injury during practice at PGA Frisco. Despite the setback, Nelly expected to be ready for her first-round tee time on Thursday at Fields Ranch East. And she is. Nelly is no stranger to dealing with injuries, having sat out a chunk of the 2022 season due to a blood clot in her arm and citing a neck issue for missing tournaments on the Asia swing late in the 2024 season. And yet, even after the health setback, Nelly has one advantage over the rest of the field at the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship: her sister.

Speaking on the latest episode of 5 Clubs on YouTube, LPGA Tour pro Mel Reid shared her insights on Nelly’s impressive form, noting that despite a recent neck injury, Korda’s got all the ingredients for success. She has the best stroke average on tour at just over 69 and dominates in strokes gained off the tee and approach shots. “I think she’s in a really good headspace,” Reid said.

Korda’s resilience at the US Women’s Open was a turning point, where she bounced back from a rocky start to finish tied second with a stunning 5-under par. Reid credits Korda’s tight-knit team, particularly her sister Jessica, for her success: “I feel like her team’s tighter than ever, and Jess is here this week as well… Jess has such a powerful impact on her in a positive way.”

“I would absolutely love her to do it this week,” Reid added. With Jessica’s support, Reid believes Nelly’s got a winning edge at the $12 million event, and it’s no surprise considering how much her sister’s presence means to her. As Nelly recently noted, “I’m so lucky to have Jess,” crediting her sibling for making the isolating lifestyle of a pro golfer more bearable. Having Jessica around made her transition to the LPGA seamless, with Nelly adding, “I had Jess out there… that transition was so easy.” According to Nelly, Jessica’s support was a game-changer, especially for a rookie, saying, “Sometimes it’s really intimidating for rookies because they don’t know anyone,” but with her sister by her side, she felt like she never left home.

via Imago April 28, 2023, Los Angeles, California, USA: Jessica Korda during Round 2 of the JM Eagle LA Championship on Friday April 28, 2023 at the Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles, California. /PI Los Angeles USA – ZUMAp124 20230428_zaa_p124_119 Copyright: xJAVIERxROJASx

Jessica echoes this sentiment, describing their relationship as built on mutual support, saying “We basically just help each other out as much as we can” and “if the other one is struggling with something, the other ones always there to help.” With this kind of support system, Nelly’s set up for success, and as she puts it, golf’s more than just a job – it’s her “happy place,” where she can lean on her loved ones when things get tough. Because she knows her sister is always there for her, well, as long as she doesn’t ‘rat’ her out.

“ Rat me out. You’re dead”, Jessica Korda once threatened her little sister!

The Korda sisters’ sibling shenanigans are the stuff of legend. In a 2023 podcast, Jessica and Nelly dished out laughs and secrets like they were going out of style. When Nelly started to spill the beans, Jessica shot back with a playful, “Rat me out. You’re dead. You’re never getting it again.” Sibling goals, anyone? The sisters’ banter was infectious, and it was clear their bond is unbreakable. Jessica even whipped up Halloween costumes for her siblings, because who needs store-bought costumes when you’ve got a crafty sis?

Their childhood was a masterclass in sibling camaraderie, filled with junk food, mischief, and plenty of love. As Jessica recalled, “Once I started kind of making money too, like I would wake up really early in the morning and make their Halloween costumes.” Jessica’s house was basically an extension of their parents’ place, with her noting that her siblings would “come into my room every single day, my room was a hangout spot.” Nelly casually described visiting her sister’s house as “putting your shoes on, like going out of the door, you know, then walking over there.”

With a bond like that, it’s no wonder Nelly’s got game – and a sister who’s always got her back. So, do you think Nelly can snatch a win at the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship? Let us know in the comment section below!