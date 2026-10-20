Despite 3 Wins, Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed’s Chase Has Eugenio Chacarra on the Edge: “I Need All the Help”

Eugenio Chacarra is in the best form in Europe, leads the Race to Dubai, and has three wins this season. A few days after his latest victory, he sounded like a man who can still hear footsteps behind him.

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Chacarra’s win at the DP World India Championship was his third victory of the 2026 season and fourth on the DP World Tour. It also moved him to the top of the Race to Dubai standings with 4,092.89 points. Patrick Reed is second with 3,474.62 points, while Rory McIlroy is third with 3,144.86 points. Chacarra’s recent form has been impressive. He finished third, then second, before winning in India in his last three starts. Reed, who had led the standings for months, missed the cut in Madrid the week before Chacarra’s victory.

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Chacarra did not treat the lead as a cushion. “Every time you tee off at the start of the season you want to be the best player in Europe and win the Race to Dubai,” he said. “We know it’s not easy, we’ve got tremendous players now behind me in Rory (McIlroy) and Patrick (Reed). They’re the best players in the world and they’re going to come wanting it as well.”

He then explained why he is playing this week. “I’m playing this week and Patrick and Rory are not so hopefully I can have a good week and get a little more points. I need all the help I can, they’re the best in the world. We know how good Rory is in Dubai and Patrick is too so all the help I can get going into those weeks, the better for me.”

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This shows how he is thinking. He knows McIlroy and Reed are skipping the Genesis Championship in South Korea to prepare for Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Every point he collects this week is a point they cannot match, which is why he calls it “help.”

Eugenio Chacarra could have used the week to recover from a 25-hole Sunday. Instead, he said: “It’s not easy to win in golf, and I’m really proud of all the hard work paying off. It was a fun week, but now time to think about this week in Korea. It’s one of my favorite courses, and I couldn’t miss it.”

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He also said his game feels good and that he loves the course. The decision is calculated. The Genesis Championship runs October 22 to 25 and is the final regular event of the season. After it, he plans a rest week with family and friends before the two season-ending events.

The lead is large but not safe. Eugenio Chacarra leads Reed by 618 points and McIlroy by 948. The play-offs are worth much more. The Abu Dhabi winner earns 1,500 points and the DP World Tour Championship winner 2,000. That means a single strong week could rewrite the table.

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McIlroy has the most at stake. He is chasing a record-equalling eighth Race to Dubai title, and admits that Chacarra’s win “makes my job a bit harder.” McIlroy has won the Dubai finale three times, so Chacarra’s praise of his record there is justified. McIlroy also managed only a 74 in the final round and a tie for 42nd in India, in a week when he did not use his driver.

For Eugenio Chacarra, the stakes are personal. “Just to be in the position I’m in now was something I dreamed of when I was little, so hopefully we can have a chance on Sunday in Dubai to hold up the Race to Dubai trophy,” he said.

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He has said it would “mean the world” to join fellow Spaniards Seve Ballesteros and Jon Rahm as Harry Vardon Trophy winners. That would complete a remarkable turnaround for a player whose LIV career ended less than two years ago.

Chacarra’s lead gives him control, but not safety. If he plays well in Korea, he enters the play-offs with a bigger cushion. If he doesn’t, the two players behind him are good enough to close the gap. His own words suggest he knows it. In his view, being the leader means he still needs help from anywhere he can get it.