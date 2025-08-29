Details of Keegan Bradley’s Painful Phone Call to American Ryder Cup Hopeful Emerge

It was the call Andrew Novak had expected, but not the one he had hoped for. In professional golf’s most exclusive club, sometimes knowing your fate doesn’t make hearing it any easier. Keegan Bradley delivered the brutal news to Novak recently following the Tour Championship. The U.S. Ryder Cup captain had finalized his six captain’s picks. Novak wouldn’t be among them.

“I fully agree with what Keegan’s done,” Novak revealed on the Monday Q Info podcast. “I told him that on our call like I appreciate all the consideration this year but I fully understand I just haven’t been playing well enough.” The captain had made his standards crystal clear from the start of 2025. “Keegan made it clear from early in the season like you know you got to play well to make this team,” Novak explained during the podcast discussion.

The 30-year-old North Carolina native finished 13th in the final U.S. Ryder Cup standings. He captured one victory at the Zurich Classic alongside Ben Griffin. He also posted five top-10 finishes throughout the season.

However, recent form ultimately decides captain’s pick selections. Novak acknowledged this harsh reality with remarkable grace. “To earn your way on that team, it takes some special golf, and that just wasn’t there at the end of the year for me,” he admitted.

Still, the competitor in Novak remained ready for any last-minute changes. “If by some miracle he called me and said, ‘Hey, you’re up.’ Like, yeah, I’m going to be ready to go,” he declared. His confidence in match play situations never wavered despite the disappointment.

Crucially, Novak appreciated Bradley’s transparent communication throughout the entire process. “I was very appreciative to get one because I had been you know a part of the process for a while,” he reflected on receiving the difficult call.

Keegan Bradley’s Pattern of Higher-Ranked Player Snubs

Unfortunately, Novak wasn’t alone in his disappointment. Bradley’s decision-making process left several higher-ranked players stunned by their exclusions. Maverick McNealy endured the most shocking snub of all. He ranked 10th in the standings yet never received Bradley’s coveted call. The Stanford graduate had posted seven top-10 finishes during his consistent 2025 campaign.

Meanwhile, Brian Harman also missed out despite his 12th-place finish in the points race. The 2023 Open Championship winner had captured the Valero Texas Open earlier in 2025. Even his proven Ryder Cup experience couldn’t secure his return.

Surprisingly, Bradley bypassed these accomplished players for three lower-ranked alternatives. Cameron Young finished 14th, Patrick Cantlay placed 15th, and Sam Burns ended up 16th in the final standings.

The captain clearly prioritized recent form and team chemistry over pure statistical rankings. This strategic approach sparked debates about course fit and match play readiness at Bethpage Black.

Bradley defended his controversial methodology during Wednesday’s announcement. “Very, very difficult to call Mav,” he admitted about McNealy. “It’s difficult to get a pick in your first event.” Experience clearly trumped current form in his final calculations.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Ultimately, four of Bradley’s six picks brought previous Ryder Cup knowledge to the team. This emphasis on veteran leadership shaped his entire selection philosophy.

The 2025 Ryder Cup will test Bradley’s bold vision at Bethpage Black. However, players like Novak, McNealy, and Harman will channel this crushing disappointment into fuel for future team competitions.