‘Diametrically Opposite’: Jon Rahm’s Stance Puts Him at Odds With Rory McIlroy Over Golf’s Distance Debate

Golf’s distance debate has divided two of its biggest stars. Jon Rahm wants courses redesigned to challenge power, while Rory McIlroy believes tighter equipment regulations are necessary.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Speaking in Dubai ahead of the DP World Tour Championship, the two offered contrasting solutions to the same problem. Golf analyst Andy Johnson described their positions as “diametrically opposite” on the November 11, 2026, episode of The Shotgun Start, the Fried Egg Golf podcast he hosts with Brendan Porath.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So, he wants anti-distance golf course design. That’s his solution. This was very far field, diametrically opposite of what Rory said, which was kind of the basics, regulate it all. Anti-people to stand on opposite sides of the fences. It’s healthy debate,” Johnson said.

Rahm and McIlroy Disagree on Golf’s Distance Fix

Both players acknowledge the impact of technology and athleticism on driving distances but disagree on how golf should respond.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rahm believes course design can restore the importance of strategic positioning without restricting equipment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s a tricky question because there’s obviously been an incredible advancement with the technology of the golf ball and the club that’s undeniable,” Rahm said.

“I think there’s so much freedom in design in golf that you could make golf courses that are anti-distance,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

McIlroy, meanwhile, supports stronger regulation of clubs and golf balls at the professional level.

“I’m in favor of doing anything and everything to sort of curb where we are at,” he said. “Ball or club, I think the equipment at the top level needs to be regulated better than where it is right now.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Johnson and Porath Take Rahm’s Idea Further

Johnson humorously extended Rahm’s argument, imagining an extreme version of anti-distance golf in which every shot travels the same distance regardless of where the ball strikes the clubface.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It doesn’t matter where you hit it on the face, it goes the same distance in the same place,” Johnson said.

He then imagined courses where “everybody plays from the exact same spot.”

Porath responded that such a design would require “giant hazards,” comparing the idea to the NFL preventing quarterbacks from throwing passes more than 20 yards.

ADVERTISEMENT

The exchange was an exaggerated interpretation of Rahm’s position. His actual argument focused on strategic layouts, not forcing players into identical landing areas.

McIlroy Wants More Emphasis on Shot-Making

McIlroy acknowledged that equipment regulation could affect his own strengths. At the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship, he drove the green on the 359-yard par-four 14th during the opening round.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m sort of the poster child for this, right? I drove it on a couple of greens last week,” he said.

“You could argue that rolling it back for me is not beneficial or not advantageous, but the longest guys are still going to be the longest guys.”

For McIlroy, reducing distance would help restore the importance of precision and shot-making.

“And I think if we can just get a little bit more skill and shot-making back into the game, I think that would be better for everyone,” he said. “I think it would separate the best players from each other, and I think it would make the game more entertaining to watch.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Rahm Favors Strategic Course Design

Rahm does not completely dismiss equipment changes but prefers course design as the primary solution.

“I think there’s something that can be done with golf course design and golf course setup,” he said. “And it could also be something to entertain, to change, or limit clubs or the golf ball, but I’m not a proponent of that.”

He cited Valderrama, Colonial, before its redesign, and Harbour Town as examples of courses that challenge players without relying on additional length.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A lot of the courses that stand the test of time are narrow, short golf courses where you need to place the golf ball,” Rahm said.

Rahm Brings Abu Dhabi Form to Dubai

Rahm heads into the DP World Tour Championship after winning the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship at Yas Links on November 8.

He finished at 23 under par, two shots ahead of Tyrrell Hatton and four ahead of McIlroy. The victory marked his first DP World Tour start since leaving LIV Golf and his first DP World Tour title since the 2023 Masters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adam Scott Questions Modern Driver Design

Adam Scott has also questioned the growing forgiveness of modern drivers.

During the Abu Dhabi event, he described it as “fundamentally wrong” that the driver had become the most forgiving club in the bag.

“If we could correct that, I think that would be a good thing,” Scott said.

He proposed a smaller driver head with more loft, arguing that the change could benefit amateurs while addressing distance concerns in professional golf.

Scott’s suggestion adds another perspective to the debate: McIlroy favors tighter equipment regulation, Rahm prefers course design, and Scott wants to reconsider the modern driver.

Golf’s Distance Debate Continues

The R&A and USGA continue to consider ways to address increasing distance, although the timing and status of proposed equipment regulations remain uncertain.

For now, the players remain divided over the solution. Whether golf ultimately changes its equipment, its courses, or both, the challenge is to preserve the importance of accuracy and strategy alongside power.