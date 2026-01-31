Did Brooks Koepka Make the Cut at Farmers Insurance Open 2026? His 2nd Round at Torrey Pines Explored

After being away from the PGA Tour, Brooks Koepka‘s return performance at Torrey Pines drew in viewers expecting some intense drama. The five-time major champion’s comeback has been a mute show so far. Koepka has fared poorly at the Farmers Insurance Open in the past as well, having made 1 cut out of the 4 appearances.

Going by Thursday’s performance, a repeat of history seemed to be the storyline for Koepka’s comeback, but he had something to say about that on Friday. After ending his R1 with a 1-over 73, not one of his best performances. He struggled with his putts with multiple lip-outs contributing to bogeys and fewer conversions inside 10 feet amid slower greens.

When Friday came in, the ex-LIV golfer found himself on the North Course. Early birdies built a 2-under cushion matching the projected cut, but mid-front bogeys dropped him back. A birdie on No. 14 steadied the ship. Then an eagle on the par-5 17th changed everything.

A bogey on the par-4 2nd threatened to undo the work. Birdies on Nos. 5 and 7 answered back. The 4-under 68 sealed a 3-under tournament total at T57, right on the cut line.

Harris English matched him stroke-for-stroke. The defending champion fired 73-68 to land at 3-under, tied for 66th. Xander Schauffele wasn’t as fortunate. The world No. 2 missed the cut entirely. A recent survey by EssentiallyGolf showed that 60% of readers predicted Koepka would survive, and it held true.

Koepka sits at T57, exactly on the cut line, which stands at 3-under. He opened with a 1-over 73 on the South Course before Friday’s rescue act. Both Koepka and English trail leader Justin Rose by 14 shots.

His Round 2 is the storyline of the day.

Inside Brooks Koepka’s Round 2 stats

Statistically, Koepka’s Round 2 performance was a mixed bag. He hit 57.14% of fairways (8 of 14) and ranked T41 in that category. His average drive was 306.10 yards off the tee, placing hims 61st overall. The longest drive he hit was 310 yards.

Where he truly excelled was his iron play. Brooks Koepka hit an impressive 88.24% of greens in regulation (15 of 17), which placed him decently on T5 for the field. On the sand, too, he was perfect, making 100% of the saves (1 of 1).

His putter, however, told a different story. Koepka averaged 1.87 putts per GIR, which ranked him 108th. This number clearly explains why his scoring didn’t match his ball striking. Overall, his Round 2 card featured one eagle (T2), three birdies (T72), 12 pars (T27), and just one bogey (T9).