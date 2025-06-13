‘Didn’t Get Into PGA Tour Events’: U.S. Open Favorite Opens Up on His Unusual Strategy for the Major

At the U.S. Open, underdogs showing up strong in the early rounds is nothing new. History proves that it’s not always the biggest names who dominate the leaderboard. Back in 2023, Wyndham Clark wasn’t a fan favorite, not even known much by fans, but he walked away with the trophy, and that changed his career. Now, in 2025, we’re seeing a similar story. Thriston Lawrence is tied for second at 3-under after the first 18 holes. So is this the time again when an underdog takes the trophy? And what makes it more striking is that he didn’t prep through PGA Tour events like many of his fellow players.

When asked by the interviewer at the U.S. Open 2025 at Oakmont whether he intentionally missed the PGA Tour events and played the DP World Tour, he replied, “No, I would never have played if I didn’t get—I didn’t get into the PGA TOUR events.” It’s clear that his priority is PGA Tour events. But what went wrong this year at the RBC Canadian Open was that “Got into Canada, but I couldn’t get a visa. South Africans have to apply 400 days in advance.” He was qualified for the RBC Canadian Open and had even applied for the visa before he got into the event, but unfortunately, luck was not on his side. Even though he does not like missing opportunities, he did.

“I don’t like missing events when I get opportunities, but that’s the unfortunate thing of having a South African passport.” He blamed his passport; talented international players often face barriers that have nothing to do with form or merit. Visa delays and long processing times can rob them of big-stage chances. But even though he did not get the visa or even a chance to practice at Oakmont before the U.S. Open, he is still playing like he knows the course like the back of his hand.

He shot six birdies in the first round. He shot a 3-under 67, which put him in second place, just one shot behind leader J.J. Spaun. Most of his good work came on the back nine, where he made three birdies to finish strong. Indeed, a good start at the course where players struggle to break par. Even though he is playing well on his priority Tour, that does not mean he is not loyal to the Tour that has given him plenty of opportunities.

“I’m always going to play on the DP World Tour. It doesn’t matter if I’m No. 1 in the world or leading the FedExCup,” Lawrence said, having turned pro in 2014. Hailing from South Africa, he’d priortize the European Tour. It was a nod to his roots and the value he places on that circuit. “I need to play golf, I need to obviously do what I do and work,” he added. Instead of waiting around after visa issues blocked his PGA Tour plans, he didn’t want to sit idle—he just needed to keep playing and do his job as a pro golfer.

One thing fans couldn’t stop wondering is whether it’s just luck or if he’s really performing well.

Is it Thriston Lawrence’s performance or a coincidence?

Oakmont is known for its brutality and the toughest rough. Even Tiger Woods, while not playing, issued a warning to the players before the U.S. Open: “There’s no faking it.” Just luck won’t do it at Oakmont; the course requires experience and prior familiarity. And for Lawrence, “Here on the PGA TOUR, every single golf course is new. I think Myrtle Beach is the only one I’ve played. Missed the cut by one there.” Not just Oakmont—every single course in the U.S. is new to him. That lowers his chances of winning, especially when players who have won there still come early to practice days before the tournament.

Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau visited for practice: “Just don’t hit it there. I can’t even pick it out of the freaking thing,” he said. If winners find it hard, then for players who have never played there, it might just come down to luck. But Oakmont doesn’t go easy on luck. “I feel like I’ve adapted because I travel all around the world. But it just doesn’t always work as planned,” said Lawrence. With the experience he has traveling around the world and playing on different courses, he’s done it before, and with his confidence, let’s see if Oakmont is a little less brutal on him.

Whether it’s grit or just good timing, all eyes are now on Lawrence to see if he can pull off the unthinkable.