‘Didn’t Have It Today’: Rory McIlroy’s Frustration on Full Display Amid Tiger Woods Record Chase at Masters

Augusta National has a long memory. It holds onto every moment, hidden under years of pine straw and tournament history, and brings them back when you least expect it. Rory McIlroy knows this better than most. In 2011, he started Sunday at Augusta with a four-shot lead but finished with an 80, tied for 15th, and a disappointment that stayed with him for years. Saturday wasn’t a repeat of 2011, but Augusta still reminded McIlroy of its history, especially as he played through Amen Corner.

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“Didn’t quite have it today,” he told Golf Channel after his round. “Even just starting at the first hole with that soft bogey, even though I had a pretty good drive.”

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His honest comment matched the scorecard. McIlroy started Round 3 as the defending champion with the biggest 36-hole lead in Masters history, at twelve under par and six shots ahead. By the end, he was tied at eleven under with Cameron Young, the only player in the top ten to finish the day over par.

The opening bogey set the tone. McIlroy played the front nine with caution, scrambling to stay at even par. He missed clear birdie chances at both the eighth and ninth holes.

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“The course was obviously gettable. There were lots of good scores out there.”

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McIlroy was aware that the rest of the field was making moves while he stayed level. Others were gaining ground; he was not.

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A birdie on the tenth gave McIlroy a chance to reset. On the eleventh, his drive bounced out of the trees and into the fairway, giving him a good look at the green. He chose to attack the front-left flag, a risky decision on a hole known for punishing mistakes.

“I felt like I had a pretty good second shot on 11. It just drifted in the wind and went into the water.”

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His shot went into Rae’s Creek, leading to a double bogey. Another bogey at twelve put him behind for the first time all week. Birdies on fourteen and fifteen brought him back to the top, showing the form he had displayed earlier in the tournament.

“I felt like I bounced back well with birdies on 14-15,” he said.

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His lead was short-lived. A drive into the trees at seventeen led to another bogey. McIlroy finished with a one-over 73. Meanwhile, Young shot a seven-under 65, wiping out McIlroy’s advantage.

The difference from last year is clear. In the 2025 Masters third round, McIlroy started with six straight 3s, something no one had done at Augusta before. He made eagles on two and fifteen and shot a 66, putting the tournament out of reach. This Saturday was the opposite: bogey on one, double on eleven, bogey on seventeen.

McIlroy had prepared for this week for months. He made an early scouting trip to Augusta, approaching his title defense with the same focus as the rest of his 2025 season. Saturday made Sunday more difficult, but the opportunity remains.

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At eleven under, McIlroy can still reach Tiger Woods‘ 1997 record of eighteen under with a strong final round. Only Jack Nicklaus, Faldo, and Woods have won back-to-back Masters. McIlroy has prepared to join that group, including changes to his equipment. Whether Saturday was a setback or a warning will be decided on Sunday.

“Still got a chance,” McIlroy said. “I’m still in the final group. Just need to go to the range, try figure out a little bit.”

It is important to look at what history suggests before Sunday begins.

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Rory McIlroy and the Weight of Augusta’s Final Chapter

Outright 54-hole leaders win 39.4 percent of PGA Tour events. In majors, the rate is 41.8 percent. McIlroy is not the outright leader going into Sunday; he is tied. The requirements remain the same, but the mindset is different.

History at the Masters is clear. In ninety years, only four players have lost after leading by four shots or more into Sunday. Greg Norman led by six in 1996, shot 78, and lost by five to Nick Faldo. No other final round at Augusta has seen a swing that large.

Ed Sneed held five shots in 1979, bogeyed the last three holes, and lost in a playoff. Ken Venturi’s four-shot lead in 1956 dissolved into an 80. The fourth name on that list is McIlroy’s own: 2011, four shots, another 80, another Sunday that took years to process.

On Saturday, McIlroy did not give up a lead heading into Sunday. He started the third round ahead, lost the lead, regained it, and then lost it again on the seventeenth. He is level going into Sunday, not behind. The question is not about defending a lead. Now the question is whether he can create a lead in the final round, on the toughest Sunday in golf, against Cameron Young. Young shot 65 and has shown the patience required for this stage.

McIlroy has faced this before. Last year at this course, he answered it on the eighteenth hole of a playoff. The same question returns on Sunday.