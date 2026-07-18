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‘Difficult to Play With’: NBC Analyst Blames Bryson DeChambeau for Scottie Scheffler’s Mediocre Performance at the Open

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Sudeep Sinha

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Jul 18, 2026 | 2:59 PM EDT

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‘Difficult to Play With’: NBC Analyst Blames Bryson DeChambeau for Scottie Scheffler’s Mediocre Performance at the Open

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Sudeep Sinha

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Bryson DeChambeau might be the one disappointed entering Moving Day at Royal Birkdale. After all, he received a controversial two-stroke penalty on the par-4 5th of the second round for improving the area of his intended swing. But Brad Faxon believes Scottie Scheffler should be the one disappointed. The NBC analyst feels Scheffler has not performed well so far in The Open, blaming his pairing with DeChambeau and Tyrrell Hatton, though Scheffler’s back-to-back rounds of 68 tell a different story

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“Pairings make a big difference,” Faxon said. “So many things can influence how a player plays… Scottie had a tough pairing with Bryson DeChambeau and Tyrrell Hatton, two guys that are difficult to play with. It’s almost like a two-stroke penalty.”

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But a study published by the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) contradicts his belief. According to the September 2007 study, there is no meaningful evidence that the skill or performance of nearby peers influences the performance of elite professional golfers. Considering Scheffler is the World No. 1, it’s fair to say he belongs in that elite category. Not to mention, with the amount of experience he has, Scheffler should be even less susceptible to outside influence.

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And let’s not forget that Scheffler entered Thursday’s round after missing the cut at the Scottish Open the previous week. So, if his performance doesn’t live up to his World No. 1 billing, the blame can’t simply be on his playing partners. That said, while grouped with DeChambeau and Hatton over the first two rounds, Scheffler carded four birdies and two bogeys in Round 1.

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In Round 2, he played a mistake-free round with two birdies. That form seems to have carried over into Moving Day, even after being paired with Francesco Molinari. Scheffler picked up one birdie on the front nine without dropping a shot before making the turn. But what do the players themselves think about the influence of playing partners? 

According to an ESPN report, World No. 2 Rory McIlroy believes playing partners can influence performance during tournaments—for better or worse. Reflecting on the 2015 Deutsche Bank Championship, he said that he and Chris Kirk fed off each other’s momentum as they both fired final-round 65s, suggesting that strong play can be contagious.

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But on the other hand, McIlroy recalled how Jordan Spieth‘s deliberate pace during the 2016 Masters disrupted his rhythm, while Angel Cabrera’s quick tempo in the final round of the 2011 Masters caused him to speed up his own routine. 

Coming back to Scheffler, he currently sits tied for 11th, six shots behind tournament leader Ryan Fox. Meanwhile, DeChambeau, who paired with Sam Burns on Moving Day, is tied for seventh alongside Ludvig Aberg after carding a 1-under 69 in Round 3 with 3 birdies and 2 bogeys. 

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Sudeep Sinha

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Sudeep Sinha is a Senior Boxing Writer at EssentiallySports with over two years of experience covering the science at the ES RingSide Desk. Known for sharp fight-night coverage and detailed analysis, Sudeep has become one of the desk’s leading boxing minds. His work has been featured on major platforms such as Sports Illustrated, Daily Mail, and Yahoo Sports, where he covers everything from amateur boxing developments to high-profile controversies like Ryan Garcia career arc. Sudeep balances his professional writing career with a personal passion for reading, cycling, and lively debates about boxing match-ups and trends on social media. He takes pride in delivering engaging stories that resonate with both hardcore boxing enthusiasts and casual fans alike, providing clear insights into fighter strategies, training, and the evolving dynamics of the sport.

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Abhimanyu Gupta

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