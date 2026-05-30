‘Disappointed’: LPGA Pro Reveals True Feelings After Abruptly Exiting $2M Event

Thanks to Jenny Shin’s three top four finishes at Seaview’s Bay Classic Course, she has a better understanding of the course. After all, this is the place where she carded her career-low 63 in 2024. She would have been a strong contender for the 2026 ShopRite LPGA Classic had she not made a WD. Now, hours later, she has an honest message for her fans.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I am pretty frustrated and, beyond that, disappointed.”

ADVERTISEMENT

LPGA Media confirmed her withdrawal during the opening round because of illness. Shin later posted an emotional video on Instagram to explain that she understood the significance of this week and the opportunity missed. Then she went to address her fans, ” But I’ve got some time to answer questions. Doesn’t have to be related to this week, just any questions. So fire them away.”

The withdrawal is notable because Shin shares a history with this course. In 2024, she started with nine birdies and a bogey, holding a one-shot lead into the final round. A one-over 72 placed her at T9, while Linnea Strom posted a record-breaking 60 to win from T52. This was the largest final-round comeback in LPGA Tour history. Shin led, but the title went elsewhere.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shin’s record at Seaview is consistent. In 2023, she opened with a 65 to lead after Round 1, continuing her pattern of promising starts. Her best finish at this venue is T3 in 2017, with a solo fourth in 2013 marking her early contention. Over more than a decade at Galloway, the Bay Course has been one of the few LPGA stops where Shin regularly positioned herself to win. This history makes a first-round withdrawal more significant than usual.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her 2026 results were steady. Shin finished T7 at the Mizuho Americas Open, shooting six-under. She followed with a T17 at the Aramco Championship, T18 at the Blue Bay LPGA, and T33 at the Kroger Queen City Championship. Her performance was not in question. It was physical issues that made the difference this time.

The Seaview withdrawal fits a pattern that has followed Shin across multiple seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jenny Shin’s illness history on the LPGA Tour

This is not the first time illness has forced Shin out early. In 2025, she withdrew from the HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore, sharing on Instagram that she had been dealing with fevers and body aches. She called it an unlucky week. The Singapore withdrawal was part of a pattern: Shin has been forced out of events she could not finish because of physical issues, not just poor performance.

A previous report showed she withdrew from three tournaments in 2024 for different physical reasons. These included a mid-round exit at the FM Championship after straining her left QL muscle on the range, and a pre-round withdrawal at the Maybank Championship. The 2026 ShopRite withdrawal is her first this season. Recovery is Shin’s priority now, and the schedule can wait.