Disastrous Fire Rocks Historic Golf Club for Second Time in 93 Years

Conwy Golf Club has spent more than 130 years building one of Welsh golf’s most important legacies. Now, a major clubhouse fire has forced the historic North Wales links to confront a loss it knows only too well. Almost 93 years ago, a similar blaze destroyed its first clubhouse and wiped out much of its early archive.

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As reported by Golf Monthly, the fire broke out at Conwy Golf Club in North Wales at around 10 p.m. on Saturday, October 31, prompting North Wales Fire and Rescue Service crews to rush to the scene. Local reports described large flames and thick smoke rising from the clubhouse roof.

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The images that arrived Sunday morning highlighted that sections of the roof had seemingly collapsed in the blaze. Authorities have yet to establish what caused the fire, but no injuries or trapped individuals have been reported. The authorities have also stayed at the scene, while the golf club remains closed.

Conwy Golf Club has yet to issue a statement on the incident. Wales Golf, however, released a statement on Sunday, expressing its support for the club and its community.

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“We are deeply saddened to hear of the fire at Conwy Golf Club on 31 October 2026,” Wales Golf said. “Thankfully, and most importantly, we understand that no one was hurt. Our thoughts are with everyone at Conwy Golf Club, including its members, staff and wider community, as they come to terms with this devastating incident.”

The governing body also acknowledged Conwy’s place in Welsh golf.

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“Conwy is a prestigious club with a proud history and an important place in Welsh golf,” it continued. “We will support the club as it begins the difficult journey towards recovery and rebuilding. The Welsh golfing community stands together, and we will do all we can to support Conwy Golf Club during this challenging time.”

The emergency response began late on Saturday night. North Wales Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that crews were attending a fire in Morfa Conwy and urged nearby residents to keep their windows and doors closed because of the smoke. It also asked the public to avoid the area while emergency services dealt with the blaze.

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By Sunday morning, the extent of the damage was becoming clearer. Images showed sections of the clubhouse roof had collapsed, while the course remained closed and a police vehicle was stationed at the entrance. The clubhouse overlooks the Conwy Morfa coast, with views towards the Great Orme limestone headland.

The latest blaze is an unfortunate repeat of history. Conwy’s first clubhouse, built in the early 1920s beside the original first tee, was completely gutted by fire in the summer of 1933. The club lost many of its early records, photographs, and trophies in the disaster.

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It did not take long for Conwy to rebuild. A replacement clubhouse opened on March 17, 1934, on a site facing the 18th green. The current clubhouse followed in 1996, after structural problems left the earlier building unable to meet the club’s needs. Part of the old structure still serves as bag storage and locker rooms.

Conwy’s significance, however, extends well beyond its clubhouse. Golf was probably first played on Welsh soil at Conwy in 1869, when three Scottish visitors laid out rough holes on the Morfa. Members of Royal Liverpool later recognized the land’s potential, and club professional Jack Morris, nephew of Old Tom Morris, designed the first 12-hole course in 1875.

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The club was officially formed on June 30, 1890, making it the third-oldest golf club in Wales, behind Tenby and Rhyl. Morris expanded the layout to 18 holes in 1895, the same year Conwy became a founding member of the Welsh Golfing Union.

The course has also endured significant disruption over the decades. It was virtually destroyed during the First World War, when the Morfa was used for military purposes, and the club remained closed from 1914 to 1919. During the Second World War, prefabricated Mulberry Harbours for the D-Day landings were built on the Conwy Estuary, costing the club its former ninth green.

Despite those setbacks, Conwy became an important championship venue. It hosted the Curtis Cup in 2021, the European Ladies Team Championship in 2022, the PGA Professional Championship in 2024, and the R&A British Girls Championship in 2025.

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Its professional history is equally notable. George Duncan, the 1920 Open champion and future Ryder Cup captain, served as Conwy’s professional from 1903 to 1905. The club also hosted Open Championship Final Qualifying in 2006, the first and, to date, only time the event has been held in Wales.

For now, the course’s immediate priority will be to assess the damage, establish the cause of the blaze, and begin the recovery process. But with so much of its identity tied to its history, protecting what remains will be just as important.