‘Disturbing’ Fake Messages Force Amanda Balionis to Issue Urgent Warning

Twenty minutes. That’s how long it took scammers to target a fake Instagram account. And, the recent member of the golf community to be targeted is Amanda Balionis. She shared an urgent message on Instagram, warning followers about the escalating catfishing crisis.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Hey guys, I am getting a disturbing amount of messages claiming to be talking to me on other platforms,” she said in a video message. Balionis made her stance crystal clear: Instagram is her only account. No TikTok. No WhatsApp or emails. “I would never ask you for money,” she said, adding that any donation requests would only come “publicly” through her verified account, never “privately.”

This isn’t Amanda Balionis’s first warning. Back in July 2025, she issued a similar alert during her break from PGA Tour coverage.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Getting a weird amount of messages asking if I have other accounts…nope. This is the only one. Please don’t get scammed by dummies!” Amanda Balionis wrote on Instagram. And she wasn’t the only one.

Golf influencer Paige Spiranac faced the same nightmare that month when scammers exploited her dog Niko’s death, creating fake donation accounts. The problem has only intensified since then, and the scam isn’t new in the LPGA.

Back in December 2024, England’s Charley Hull warned fans after “an incident” at a tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I mentioned this a few weeks ago, but after an incident at a tournament recently, I feel the need to speak out again,” Hull wrote on Instagram. “I will never ask for money or gift cards in exchange for meet and greets or fan club membership. Please don’t fall for the scammers out there!!”

This wasn’t even Hull’s first warning. She’d issued a similar warning back in October 2023 when fake TikTok accounts popped up.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Imago FOXBOROUGH, MA – OCTOBER 24: CBSÕ Amanda Balionis before a game between the New England Patriots and the New York Jets on October 24, 2021, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III Icon Sportswire) NFL, American Football Herren, USA OCT 24 Jets at Patriots Icon482211024102

Then this one scam, where the scammer pretended to be Nelly Korda, is just as scary. A 72-year-old man from South Carolina lost more than $15,000 to someone who pretended to be Korda. He thought they were getting married and that he would sell his house, but his family stopped him.

One happened, including Rose Zhang, when, after sending $70,000 to a scammer, another man from Pennsylvania drove four hours to a tournament, hoping to have a VIP dinner with Zhang. Security experts say that victims sometimes show up at tournaments, either hoping to meet someone romantically or seeking a refund, which puts athletes in real danger.

ADVERTISEMENT

And surprisingly, the list keeps growing.

Broader LPGA Tour pro scam warnings

In 2025, Michelle Wie West also sounded the alarm when people on social media pretended to be her. Wie West told her followers that she only has one official account and told them to report any profiles that message them privately. Her advice showed that even top-level champions are not safe from scams.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jennifer Kupcho, who won the Chevron Championship in 2022, used her Instagram story to warn her 35,000 followers about fake profiles that were pretending to be her. She stressed that she would never start private conversations or ask fans for anything, and she told anyone who got a message from one of those accounts to ignore it and report it.

Golfers have publicly told their fans to be careful about fake messages that ask for money or personal contact. These warnings show that impersonation scams are a long-term and widespread problem in the golf community.

So be careful of these scams!