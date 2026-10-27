‘Do Miss It’: Cam Young Eager to Return at Hero World Challenge After Major Family Milestone

It’s been nearly a month since three-time PGA Tour champion Cameron Young last competed, with his most recent appearance coming at the Presidents Cup in Medinah, Illinois. Young helped Team USA secure a 17-13 victory over the International side. Now, the 29-year-old is eager to return to action, with the Hero World Challenge, which is scheduled for December 6 to 9 at Albany Golf Club, particularly high on his radar.

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“I definitely do miss it,” Young told Gary Williams on the 5 Clubs podcast. “… I miss playing competitive golf… Even if I happen to have two weeks off during the year, by the second week, I’m pretty ready to go… I’m not good at taking time off golf. So, I’ve been practicing and… kind of looking forward to Hero to test where I’m at and see how the work I’ve done has kind of translated into some competitive golf.”

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Even though the tournament does not offer any FedExCup points, Young has little reason to worry about that. The Scarborough, New York, native finished 11th in the FedExCup standings after the Tour Championship, securing his PGA Tour status for the 2027 season. While Young is ready to end his hibernation, he has also enjoyed some valuable time with his family.

The break comes at a special moment for the 29-year-old, as his family recently welcomed a new addition. Ahead of the Presidents Cup in September, Young and his wife, Kelsey Dalition, welcomed their fourth child, marking a significant milestone for the couple and keeping them busy with their growing family.

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But life is only set to get busier for Young and his wife as they adjust to life with four children. Not that things were ever quiet in the Young household, which became evident when Williams later asked the golfer what he and his wife considered the most important thing when flying with their children.

“Probably for us to bring a good attitude to it, honestly,” Young said. “It’s definitely a bit of a circus, but they’re pretty good. I mean, the travel days are some of their most fun days. If we have to get up super early, they get excited. They get to get up before it’s light out. They’re always happy to get to a new place… They’re still young, so they’re still excited just to see the place we’re staying that week…”

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That said, the birth of his fourth child isn’t the only special moment Cameron Young shared with his family this year.

Cameron Young teared up after winning the Players Championship in front of his family

Young had dreamed of winning a big title in front of his family, and the 2026 Players Championship gave him the moment he had long been waiting for. The 29-year-old lifted the trophy at TPC Sawgrass after finishing 13-under 275 to beat Matt Fitzpatrick by one stroke.

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But the victory meant more than just another PGA Tour title. Young was finally able to celebrate with his wife, Kelsey Dalition, and their three children, sons Henry and John, and daughter Vivienne, after they missed his first Tour win at the 2025 Wyndham Championship.

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“I’ve dreamed of having that moment with them for a long time,” Young admitted after the win, reflecting on the emotional reunion.

He also shared how his children kept things in perspective, saying, “My kids are more interested in the drone than the trophy.”

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Speaking to Today, Young added that his children were simply happy to see him, regardless of the result.

“They’re what’s important, and the way they view me is more important than anything,” he said.

It appears Cameron Young will have to win another tournament soon. While he shared the Players Championship win with his wife and three kids, his fourth child has yet to share that joy.