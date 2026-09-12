Do Nelly Korda and Her USA Teammates Get Paid at the Solheim Cup?

The Solheim Cup has everything golf fans expect from a big event. There are large crowds, strong team rivalries, and stars like Nelly Korda fighting for every point. This year is no different. The event is being played from September 11–13 at Bernardus Golf in the Netherlands, with Europe hosting Team USA. But there is one thing the players do not get: prize money. Players from both teams do not receive prize money, whether they win or lose.

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The reason is simple. The Solheim Cup is not played like a normal LPGA Tour event, where players compete for a share of a prize purse. They are playing for their country. Korda explained that feeling before this year’s event: “Whenever you get to wear the red, white, and blue and stars and stripes, there’s a different meaning to it. You’re playing not just for yourself but for your captains, for your teammates, and for your country, and there’s just nothing like it.” The Ryder Cup follows the same idea, with players traditionally competing without prize money.

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However, the players do receive some money. According to the LPGA, players, captains, and caddies receive a stipend to help with expenses. Reports say it is in the five-figure range, with at least $10,000 involved. Their travel and accommodation are also covered. This money is meant to cover expenses and is not considered prize money. Players receive it regardless of whether they win or lose.

This is where the Solheim Cup is different from the Ryder Cup. The PGA of America has changed how it rewards U.S. Ryder Cup players. Before the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, each of the 12 U.S. players was given $500,000. Of that amount, $300,000 was for charity, and $200,000 was a personal stipend.

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The change came after years of debate about player payments. One of the biggest moments came at the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome. The “HatGate” controversy started when Patrick Cantlay played without his team cap. Some reports said he was protesting because players were not being paid, but Cantlay denied this. The situation became more tense when his caddie waved the cap toward Rory McIlroy while he was putting.

The Solheim Cup has not faced the same problem because players never had the same expectations about being paid. Unlike the Ryder Cup, where player payments have become a major talking point, Solheim Cup players receive a modest stipend to help cover their expenses. There is no charity payment included in this amount, and there has been no major public debate about increasing it. European Ryder Cup players have also opposed the idea of formal payments, saying it could hurt the spirit of the event. The Solheim Cup has followed that same idea, with players on both sides playing mainly for pride, their teams and their countries.

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Team USA entered the 2026 Solheim Cup as the defending champions after beating Europe 15½–12½ in 2024 at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Virginia. World No. 1 Nelly Korda is leading the American team, with Angela Stanford serving as captain. Korda and Allisen Corpuz also made Solheim Cup history by winning their first five foursomes matches together, although that unbeaten run ended on Saturday when Maja Stark and Linn Grant beat them 2&1. The U.S. is also trying to win on European soil for the first time since its 2015 victory.

The Solheim Cup has not made a similar change. The LPGA and Ladies European Tour do not give players large payments like the Ryder Cup’s new U.S. system. For now, Korda and her American teammates are playing for the trophy, their country and team pride, while receiving a modest stipend to help cover their expenses.