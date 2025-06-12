‘Do You Love Me..’: Nelly Korda Throws Brother Sebastian Korda Under the Bus Amid Her LPGA Break

We have moved past Nelly Korda’s heartbreak at the 2025 U.S. Women’s Open amid a winless season; however, the golfer herself has some concerns. “Just an absolute heartbreaker. But that’s golf,” Korda said of her performance at Erin Hills. However, her run is not all too bad. While a win has eluded her this season, she has surpassed a notable milestone, becoming just the sixth female golfer ever to record 100 weeks as World No. 1! And, hey, as she prepares for her next start after a small LPGA break at the 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic, she has her brother to amuse her during these times.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

So, what happened is Nelly Korda shared a funny exchange between her and Sebastian on her latest Instagram story. In that chat, Sebastian Korda hit up his sister with two messages, “Yo,” and “Can I get that code please.” Nelly does, and then the tennis player once again asks for a code, “One more.” She does it again! The tennis player then replies, “Hvala.” Meaning Thank You in Croatian. By now, you are already catching the gist of this interaction! Fun, right?

Then, a few hours later, he once again hits up his sister and goes, “Can you send me that code please?” and added, “It’s for the TV.” Nelly replies, “What codec? I didn’t get one?” He guided her by replying, “Email.” Keeping in mind this funny exchange, Nelly Korda took a screenshot of the chat and shared it through her story, saying, “DO YOU LOVE ME OR MY SUBSCRIPTIONS? @SEBASTIANKORDA.” We’d honestly say both!

Do you remember the time when, after Sebastian Korda reached the finals of the 2025 BNP Paribas Open, Nelly Korda humorously teased him on social media instead of congratulating him. Following the event, which saw Thompson and him move into the finals, Sebastian updated his Instagram with a picture of himself and his playing partner, Jordan Thompson. Nelly quipped, “We need to talk about this picture quality.” Typical sibling behavior! However, they share a strong, supportive bond.

via Imago Nelly Korda, Sebastian Korda, Credit: Nelly Korda Instagram

Take, for instance, the 2024 moment, wherein seeing his sister dominate the LPGA after solid wins, a nervous but supportive Sebastian Korda said, “She’s such an unbelievable competitor. She’ll do anything to win out there. She’ll put her teeth into everything. She’s a true warrior. Just watching her play right now, it’s really inspiring to watch … It’s a lot of fun.” It goes the same the other way as well, with Nelly Korda praising her bro.

She was present during her brother’s Australian Open match against Daniil Medvedev in 2023. After beating Medvedev, Sebastian Korda concluded that he was the worst athlete in the family. Nelly Korda was not having it, however. She replied, “It’s complete BS. He’s the best. Honestly, he’s the best. His hand-eye coordination is unbelievable. His swing – I’m jealous of his swing actually. It’s crazy. He’s a lefty. He’s a natural righty, but he plays golf lefty.”

Undoubtedly, the love is strong between the siblings! However, their funny exchanges also extend to the third sibling, Jessica Korda.

That one time, the oldest Korda sibling warned the younger ones

Despite having a five-year age gap between herself and Nelly Korda, Jessica shared one funny moment between the siblings in 2023. It happened in 2012. Jessica Korda shared amusing stories about her siblings, including a funny warning she gave them in 2012 after using a payment app, telling them not to inform their parents.

Nelly recalled, “Yeah, I remember. And then Mom would find like wrappers and like, I get in so much trouble for saying…” Jessica threatened, “Like, rat me out. You’re dead. You’re never getting it again.” The sisters also revealed that once Jessica started earning money, she would wake up early to make their Halloween costumes, saying, “Once I started kind of making money too, like I would wake up really early in the morning and make their Halloween costumes.”

What do you think of the Korda siblings’ bond?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad