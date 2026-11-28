Donald W. “Doc” Giffin, the longtime personal assistant, press secretary, and trusted confidant of golf legend Arnold Palmer, died at 98. Giffin passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2026, in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, according to his daughter, Gina. His death marks the end of a remarkable chapter in golf history, one defined by more than five decades of loyalty to one of the sport’s most influential figures.

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For over 50 years, Giffin managed schedules, coordinated media appearances, prepared speeches and correspondence, and helped protect Palmer’s public image. And now, he has passed away, as reported by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and restated by Golfweek, leaving behind a legacy of his own.

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Although he rarely sought recognition, the golf community widely acknowledged his contribution to Palmer’s career and legacy.

Former Arnold Palmer Enterprises chairman Alistair Johnston once described his influence with a fitting observation.

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“Doc played an immense role in building the legend of Arnold Palmer,” Johnston had said.

Donald Webster Giffin was born on November 18, 1928, in Crafton, Pennsylvania. Their connection even extended to their birthdays. November 18 was the same date Palmer turned professional in 1954, a coincidence Giffin often mentioned.

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The name “Doc” followed him from childhood. He earned the nickname on the playgrounds of Crafton because he was good at tending to minor injuries. Giffin joked that it might also have had something to do with his grandfather owning a drugstore. Over time, the nickname became so familiar that many people in golf rarely knew his actual first name.

His professional journey began in journalism rather than golf administration. Giffin attended the University of Pittsburgh, where he joined The Pitt News’s sports department. He became the newspaper’s sports editor during his junior year and editor as a senior, graduating in 1950.

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In 1966, Arnold Palmer needed someone who could manage the growing demands of his professional commitments and personal affairs. Palmer spotted Giffin in the grill room at a tournament stop in Orlando. Impressed by his work ethic and understated personality, he approached him about becoming his personal assistant.

Giffin accepted the offer in July 1966, beginning a professional relationship that would last until Palmer’s death on September 25, 2016.

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Palmer later reflected on the decision in his autobiography, A Golfer’s Life, writing, “Doc Giffin was the man I wanted to do it… I count that as one of the wisest choices I ever made.”

Despite the growing size of Palmer’s business operation and the arrival of executives and other senior staff, Giffin never attached much importance to his job title.

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In a 2015 Golf Digest profile by Tom Callahan, he described his position simply: “I’m still just ‘assistant to Arnold Palmer’.”

Arnold Palmer, however, viewed their relationship more broadly. In the same profile, he suggested that Giffin’s real title should be friend or everlasting friend. He described him as someone he could trust with his life and someone who consistently steered him in the right direction.

The man behind the King’s public image

Palmer’s popularity transformed professional golf during the television era. His aggressive playing style, charismatic personality, and connection with fans helped bring the sport to a much wider audience. The rise of Arnie’s Army became one of the defining stories of golf’s golden age.

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Giffin was present throughout that transformation, helping Palmer manage the demands of fame while maintaining the personal connection that made him so popular.

He understood that Palmer’s appeal came from his genuine interest in people.

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“People ask me, ‘Why is Arnold Palmer so popular?’ The answer is simple: He likes people, and they know it,” Giffin said in an interview.

Few professional relationships in golf have lasted as long as the one between Palmer and Giffin. The assistant remained with the golfer from July 1966 until September 2016, completing just over 50 years of service.

Their 50th anniversary came in July 2016, only two months before Palmer died at 87.

The USGA recognized Giffin’s contribution during the 2016 U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania. Former executive director Mike Davis presented the tribute, acknowledging Giffin’s five decades of service to the game and his close association with Palmer.

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“He is truly one of golf’s good guys,” Davis described him.

The recognition was particularly meaningful because both Palmer and Giffin had strong connections to Western Pennsylvania. Their careers began in the same region, and Giffin spent much of his professional life working near Palmer’s hometown of Latrobe.

Giffin also received recognition from the Memorial Tournament in 2015. Founded and hosted by Jack Nicklaus, the tournament selected him for its Memorial Golf Journalism Award. The honor recognized his journalism career and his long-standing contribution to professional golf.

Palmer’s death in September 2016 brought their working relationship to an end, but Giffin’s connection to the golf legend remained central to his life.

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In an emotional twist, Giffin was also the person who informed the media of Palmer’s death.

He struggled with the loss of someone who had been part of his daily life for so long.

Speaking after Palmer’s death, he said, “I’m so heartbroken about it… My life was Arnold Palmer, and it’s just going to be so different without him around.”

He had once told Palmer that he would retire when the golfer retired. However, he never expected Palmer to die before him.

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“I always told him that I would retire when he retired. Of course, I didn’t anticipate that he would pass away ahead of me. And I didn’t really think he’d retire, so I thought we’d both die with our boots on,” he said in an interview.

His connection with the golf community continued after Palmer’s death. In 2017, the media center at Bay Hill Club in Orlando, Florida, home of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, was named the Doc Giffin Media Center.

Giffin’s influence extended well beyond his responsibilities as Palmer’s assistant. He belonged to a generation of golf journalists and administrators who helped shape professional golf as television coverage and commercial opportunities expanded.

Modern athletes often have dedicated communications directors, publicists, personal assistants, and brand managers. Giffin handled many of those responsibilities decades before such positions became common.

His wife Bunny had predeceased him, and he is survived by his daughter Gina, who confirmed his death, along with his family.

At 98, Giffin leaves behind a legacy that is closely connected to Arnold Palmer’s, yet distinctly his own. He helped the golfer manage the demands of worldwide fame while preserving the personal qualities that made him so popular.