‘Doctor Was Even Shocked’: Kai Trump Shares Unexpected Health Update After Moving Home for College

President Donald Trump’s oldest granddaughter, Kai Trump, recently began her freshman year at the University of Miami, where she is also a member of the women’s golf team. However, shortly after moving into her college dorm, the 19-year-old reportedly fell ill with multiple ailments, which she claims left even her doctor shocked.

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“I’ve been living alone,” she said in her YouTube video, where she gave her fans a tour of her room. “… I ended up getting strep throat last week. On top of strep, I had a sinus infection, so I got two at once. Never has happened to me before. The doctor was even shocked that happened. So, I’ve been going through it. Last night I had food poisoning cuz I ate sushi, and then I threw up. So, I don’t know. Not fun.”

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This came after Kai Trump graduated from The Benjamin School in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, on May 15, 2026. Notably, she had already committed to the University of Miami while she was still in school. She arrives at college with considerable attention around her. Much of that comes from her family name and her large social-media following, which has made her one of the more recognizable young golfers in college golf.

Regardless, the 19-year-old has also begun her college golf career, with the Golfweek Fall Challenge marking her collegiate debut. But golf is new territory for Trump. She has played competitively for years and previously received significant attention when she made her professional debut at The ANNIKA on the LPGA Tour in 2025. She shot 83 in the opening round and improved to 75 in the second round, but missed the cut.

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Unlike her highly publicized LPGA appearance, college golf gives Trump an opportunity to develop her game through a full season of collegiate competition. In any case, getting here wasn’t easy for the 19-year-old.

Kai Trump was emotional while leaving home for college

Leaving home for college proved far more emotional for Kai Trump than she had anticipated. The 19-year-old recently documented her final days in Jupiter, Florida, before moving to Miami to begin her freshman year at the University of Miami, where she is also part of the women’s golf team.

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While filming her vlog, Kai opened up about struggling with the transition and broke down in tears.

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“I’m not a very emotional person at all, so this is like really weird for me to cry,” she said, adding that she has “only cried a few times” in her life.

The thought of saying goodbye to her family appeared to be particularly difficult.

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“I think knowing that I have to say goodbye to everyone tonight really, really sucks. I’m struggling right now, just thinking about it,” Kai admitted.

She ultimately reminded herself, “I’m moving on. … It happens to everyone. It’s time to move on,” as she embraced her next chapter.

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By all accounts, the transition from home to college hasn’t been an easy one for Kai Trump. And on top of that, she came down with multiple illnesses at once, making it even more difficult.