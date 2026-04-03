Does Augusta National Women’s Amateur 2026 Offer Prize Money? Benefits, Rankings, and Exemptions Explained

Playing on the same greens where legendary golfers like Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, and many others have played is a dream come true for any young golfer. The Augusta National Women’s Amateur has been fulfilling this dream since 2019. This summer, the event is taking place from April 1 to 4, but it doesn’t come with prize money. It offers something much more important.

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The Augusta National Women’s Amateur is strictly an amateur event, and under golf’s rules of amateur status, players cannot accept prize money. Unlike pro events such as the Masters or LPGA majors, ANWA is value-driven, not cash-driven. Winning the ANWA opens doors that money genuinely cannot buy.

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The winner gets invitations to golf’s biggest professional majors. It includes the U.S. Women’s Open, the Women’s Open, the Chevron Championship, and the Evian Championship. For an amateur still in college, getting a seat at those tables is transformational.

Beyond the major invites, the winner also secures entry into the next five editions of the ANWA itself. Add to that eligibility for elite USGA and R&A amateur championships, and the winner essentially fast-tracks herself into the upper tier of global amateur competition without having turned professional. Winners receive direct entry into the LPGA’s LEAP pathway program for professional competition.

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The ANWA is one of the most points-heavy amateur events worldwide. Winners receive 25 World Amateur Golf Ranking points, a max-tier award that can instantly elevate a player to World No. 1. After winning in 2024, Lottie Woad did that. The LPGA’s LEAP system awards two points, equivalent to a top 25 major finish. For an amateur, that’s a career boost, not a trophy.

So, this season, who can get that chance? Well, let’s take a look at the leaderboard so far!

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2026 Augusta National Women’s Amateur scoreboard: Where things stand after R2

Through two rounds at Champions Retreat Golf Club, the 2026 Augusta National Women’s Amateur has already produced one of the more dominant individual performances in the tournament’s short history. The cut came in at 1-under, with 32 players advancing to Saturday’s final round at Augusta National.

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The 17-year-old Asterisk Talley from Fresno, California, leads the field at 11-under par after back-to-back bogey-free rounds of 66 and 67. In the process, she set a new tournament record with 48 consecutive bogey-free holes. Talley, a 3x junior All-American who made history in 2024 by reaching three USGA championship final matches in the same calendar year, is playing with a composure well beyond her age.

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One shot behind Talley at 10-under, Stanford’s Meja Ortengren and Arkansas’ Maria Jose Marin share second place with scores of 134. Örtengren carded rounds of 67-67 while Marin posted 65-69. Just behind them at 6-under, Stanford’s Andrea Revuelta and Mississippi State’s Avery Weed are tied for fourth at 138, keeping the top of the leaderboard competitive heading into the final round.

Further down, a large group sits at 5-under, including Chloe Kovelesky, Gyubeen Kim, Lauren Kim, Arianna Lau, Amelie Zalsman, Raegan Denton, Vanessa Borovilos, and Soomin Oh, all tied at 139. Former champion Anna Davis is also in the field, sitting at 2-under with a total of 142 after rounds of 71-71. The stage is set for a compelling Saturday finish at Augusta National.