Does Eminem’s Daughter Have a Golf Handicap? All You Need to Know as Hailie Jade Makes Rocket Classic Debut

“If you’re looking for a stress-free way to spend your free time, i don’t recommend picking up golf as a hobby.” This relatable quote was from Hallie Jade, rapper Eminem’s daughter and subject of his hit song ‘Mockingbird’. She had put the above quote as a caption on her Instagram post in June 2023, where she was sitting on a golf cart’s driver’s seat, looking ready for a round of golf.

The young influencer seems to be taking her golf seriously as indicated by her caption. She has not posted many pics or details regarding her golf game. So the question remains, how good is Hallie Jade in golf? There are no official records of her scores or games that she has taken part in. But it might not take too long to find the answer. Mostly, we will get to see Hallie Jade’s prowess with the club on Wednesday.

Hallie Jade will be competing in the celebrity-heavy pro-am ahead of the Rocket Classic in Detroit, Michigan. The event, the Delta Dental Pro-Am, will tee off on Wednesday and will also include her husband, Evan McClintock, competing with her.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailie Jade (@hailiejade) Expand Post

AD

This will also be Eminem’s daughter’s first appearance in a public setting after giving birth to Elliot Marshall McClintock on March 14. Hallie Jade will be highly confident in her abilities to make such a debut right after pregnancy. The rest of the field will have to be wary of the famous Detroit-based rapper’s daughter as she seems deadset on proving herself on the course. But she is not the only famous person taking part in the Pro-Am.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Detroit goes all-in for the Pro-Am

The pro-am will also feature a slew of stars, including NFL legend Barry Sanders. Detroit Lions stars Jake Bates, Jack Fox and Hogan Hatten are also teeing off at the Detroit Golf Club for the event. Ice hockey players Dylan Larkin and Alex DeBrincat are also taking part, while NBA assistant coach Sidney Lowe of the Detroit Pistons brings another sport into the fold.

To round it up, Noah Gragson will be competing in the event, adding some NASCAR flavour to the Motor City Pro-Am. Each group will be paired with a PGA Tour pro for a nine-hole competition, which serves as the curtain raiser for Thursday’s opening round of the PGA Tour event, the Rocket Classic.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

One question fans would want answered is whether Eminem might be showing up on the golf course somewhere. His daughter is playing in public for the first time. Players from his favourite football team, the Detroit Lions, are also taking part in the event. It is not far off to see the famous rapper make an appearance to support his daughter.

Do you think Hallie Jade can make a statement and come away with the title against such a rich field?