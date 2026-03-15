Does Ludvig Åberg Have Any Siblings? Parents, Family Life, and Relationship Details Explained

Ludvig Aberg has become one of the most talked-about names on the PGA Tour. From a college standout to Ryder Cup contributor, his journey has seen significant growth. While his golf skills and performances have certainly played a role in all of that, it was his support system that got him this far. Behind the spotlight that he now stands in is a story rooted in a small Swedish town, where he was raised with tight family care.

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From his parents to his elder sister, everyone has helped shape his journey long before the global golf tournaments recognized him.

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Who are Ludvig Aberg’s parents?

Aberg’s parents are Mia Aberg and Johan Ungesson. His family comes from Eslov, a small town in the south of Sweden in the province of Skåne. His mother is a paralegal, while his father works in the sales of construction vehicle parts. Johan Ungesson himself is an avid golfer. It was he who introduced Ludvig Aberg to golf at a very young age.

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“His dad is playing. He played all the time, so he brought him [Ludvig Aberg] to the golf course when he was a young kid, 4 or 5,” Mia Aberg told the PGA Tour.

Ungesson used to take Aberg to Eslöv Golf Club. He tried to motivate him with ice cream rewards for extra practice.

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“He used to bribe me a little bit to try to get me out to the course. Almost blackmailed me to get some ice cream if you stayed there for another hour or something like that,” Aberg recalled.

However, once he got used to playing golf and practicing, it didn’t take much to convince him. His mother once said that they recognized that Ludvig Aberg had the potential when he used to go to kids’ clinics with other kids his age. While most other kids focused on smelling flowers or having fun, Aberg wanted to practice and play. He even used to get mad at other kids for not trying to improve their game.

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In 2024, they accepted a Skåne diploma on his behalf in Malmö. They did it to affirm their pride in his achievements.

Ludvig Aberg’s siblings

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The Swedish professional has only one sibling – his elder sister, Linnea Aberg. Linnea regularly attends his tournaments to cheer him on. While his sister has kept her personal life private, some of Ludvig Aberg’s Instagram posts show that the two like to spend quality time together.

Many of his posts, especially before he got busy with professional golf, include Linnea Aberg. In 2023, he posted about his sister coming to see him at the Travelers Championship.

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“Fun week in Hartford for the @travelerschamp!! Best part was to see @linnejjaaberg again after a loong time. Detroit coming up and the @rocketclassic,” he wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ludvig Åberg (@luddeaberg) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

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Ludvig Aberg’s partner

Aberg is not married yet. However, he has been in a relationship with Olivia Peet since 2023. She is a former Texas Tech tennis player from Manchester, England. She then moved to the United States and played tennis for Texas Tech, where Ludvig Aberg also played golf. At the university, she won 73 singles and 71 doubles matches.

They met as student-athletes at the university. The couple went public in 2023. He brought her to the 2023 Ryder Cup gala in Rome. They bought a home together in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, in 2024 near PGA Tour headquarters. Peet was also there to support him during his 2025 Genesis Invitational win.

While Ludvig Aberg continues to build his career on the global golf stage, his partner’s steady presence adds another layer of support beyond the course. That same support reflects the strong foundation built earlier through his parents and sister. It was their encouragement that shaped the path that brought him this far.