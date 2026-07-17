Does the Open Have an Official Drink? Everything You Need To Know About the Thai Lager

For many fans, The Open is synonymous with timeless history. The championship has been played since 1860, visits some of the most historic links courses in the United Kingdom, and awards one of the most recognizable trophies in sports, the Claret Jug. That is why one detail often catches spectators by surprise during Open week.

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The beer most closely associated with the tournament does not come from Britain at all. Fans are treated to a drink that is rooted miles away, in Thailand.

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Singha, produced by Boon Rawd Brewery (Thailand’s oldest), serves as The Open Championship‘s official beer. Over the years, the brand has established a presence across championship grounds and become a familiar sight for spectators attending the tournament.

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“We are particularly excited to showcase Singha at the Championship, which has a long history of supporting flagship sporting events in the UK and globally,” Shepherd Neame, which brews the drink in the UK, told Beer Today in 2023. That is when the R&A entered a partnership with Singha, which ran till 2025.

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According to Golfweek’s Adam Schupak, the contract has apparently been renewed. The expected record-setting audience for the 151st Open will get a chance to indulge in a key tradition of the event. Front Office Sports also recently published a report on The Open, which bears that Singha is the official drink of the event.

The Open is one of Britain’s oldest sporting events, while Singha was founded in Bangkok in 1933 as Thailand’s first domestically brewed beer. Over the years, the lager expanded beyond Thailand and eventually found its way to one of golf’s biggest championships.

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The relationship did not happen overnight. Singha spent years increasing its presence in golf through sponsorships and partnerships across the sport. As The Open attracted more players and fans from around the world, the championship also expanded its list of international partners. That created an opportunity for the Thai lager to become part of one of golf’s most historic events.

How Singha Became Part of the Open Experience

Singha is served throughout the venue and has become a familiar part of tournament week for many spectators. Its prominence is particularly notable given The Open’s approach to alcohol sales. Unlike some sporting events known for unrestricted concessions, the championship limits spectators to four alcoholic drinks per transaction, according to FrontOfficeSports.

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Even within those restrictions, Singha remains one of the beverages most closely associated with attending the event.

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Singha has become a familiar part of The Open over the years. Many returning spectators expect to see the brand around the course during championship week. While a Thai lager may seem like an unusual match for a British golf tournament, the long-running partnership has made it a regular part of the event.

Singha built its name as one of the biggest supporters of golf in Thailand, title-sponsoring the All Thailand Tour for nearly two decades. The Thailand Open was reintroduced in 2009 by Singha after a three-year gap.

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As another edition of The Open unfolds, Singha remains a familiar part of the tournament. The Claret Jug may be the championship’s most famous symbol, but the Thai lager has also become a recognizable part of Open week.