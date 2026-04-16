‘Doesn’t Matter to Me’: PGA Tour Pro Delivers Cold Response as LIV Fallout Sparks Return Debate

The PGA Tour’s Returning Member Program already cracked the door open for defectors. Now, with LIV Golf’s financial collapse fueling shutdown rumors, the return conversation has reignited entirely. And Jacob Bridgeman had a cold answer: it doesn’t change anything for him either way.

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“I haven’t heard really much about it. If they’re able to come back and promote our Tour, then great, and if they’re not, then it’s not really going to change my day-to-day..it doesn’t really matter to me,” Bridgeman replied at the RBC Heritage 2026 presser. He pointed to Brooks Koepka’s return as proof the door works both ways, noting that Koepka, a five-time major champion, rejoined the PGA Tour in 2026 and has been playing well. “Any more eyeballs we can get, I think it’s great,” Bridgeman added.

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And that eyeballs argument has numbers behind it. The return of major champions like DeChambeau and Rahm would strengthen field depth and restore consistent head-to-head competition among the world’s best. With star players split across tours, viewership has concentrated around majors where fields overlap. A full-time return would restore a unified weekly audience and increase the relevance of standard PGA Tour events beyond the four majors.

Imago PEBBLE BEACH, CA – FEBRUARY 15: Jacob Bridgeman of the United States looks on at the 6th hole during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 on February 15, 2026 at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, CA. Photo by Matthew Huang/Icon Sportswire GOLF: FEB 15 PGA, Golf Herren AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2602151354

Brooks Koepka’s return alone showed exactly what that looks like in practice. In his first appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, ESPN broadcast the R1 and R2 for the first time in its history.

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That commercial upside, however, sits against a backdrop of serious financial damage on LIV’s side.

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LIV’s UK entity alone recorded losses of nearly $500 million in 2024, with total losses since the league’s 2022 launch crossing $1 billion. The Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, which has pumped approximately $5 billion into the league, announced a new five-year domestic investment strategy on the same Wednesday with no mention of golf.

PIF Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan added that “the war would add more pressure to reposition some priorities,” a statement that did little to inspire confidence about LIV Golf’s survival. That context is exactly what makes the return debate so charged, and not everyone wants to let it go quietly.

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Tom Watson spoke out against the idea of a smooth path back during the 2026 Masters, saying that the PGA Tour had already softened its original stance. He said that players who left for LIV shouldn’t be able to just walk back in. Instead, he suggested a structured route through the Korn Ferry Tour to get their status back.

While that debate continues, some players have already stopped waiting.

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Patrick Reed had already read the writing on the wall. His contract with LIV expired without extension in a mutual separation, and he cited missing the “adrenaline” of competing against the best players week in and week out, something LIV’s shotgun-start format couldn’t offer. Since leaving, Reed has competed on the DP World Tour, securing wins and strong finishes, and is expected to rejoin the PGA Tour as early as late August 2026. Like Koepka, his path back appears set, regardless of what happens to LIV.

The return pipeline extends beyond the main tour as well.

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LIV senior golfers chart their way back to PGA Championships

New PGA Tour Returning Member Program gives select LIV golfers a structured path back to competitive golf. The most notable example is Pat Perez, who rejoined the PGA Tour in January 2026. However, he is serving a disciplinary suspension and cannot compete until January 1, 2027.

Henrik Stenson’s return looks different. After finishing 49th in LIV’s 2025 individual standings, Stenson was relegated from the league. Having turned 50 on April 5, 2026, he is now competing on the senior circuit, with his first start coming at the Senior PGA Championship at The Concession Golf Club in Florida, running April 16 to 19.

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From there, Stenson’s senior schedule gets even busier. He will play the Barbados Legends on the Staysure Legends Tour from April 24 to 26. Then, in July 2026, he will play in the Senior Open Championship at Gleneagles, Scotland. Each event is another step toward getting back into the mainstream of competitive golf after years on LIV.

These cases show that the return is not a blanket amnesty but a process that happens one case at a time. Some players are serving suspensions, some are coming back through the senior circuit, and a few, like Koepka and Reed, have come back after their contracts ended or they were reinstated. The door is open, but the rules are different.