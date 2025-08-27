$26 Billion Insurance Giant Fuels Significant Surge in LPGA Prize Money

Prize money records keep falling as sponsors pour cash into women’s golf. Decades ago, Hall of Famer Pat Bradley played for purses under $50,000. Today, the LPGA offers $131 million across 32 events. Rising star Atthaya Thitikul earned $6 million last season alone. This boom didn’t happen overnight.

A bold move by FM Global, a $26 billion insurance giant, lit the fuse. Their record-setting tournament at TPC Boston sparked a sponsor arms race, reshaping the LPGA’s financial landscape.

FM’s CFO Kevin Ingram admitted he found the LPGA purse sheet “underwhelming” and “disappointing.” He saw a chance to make a difference. “We viewed it as an opportunity to commit and demonstrate a different level of support for a non-major,” he said. FM had $11 billion in annual revenue but zero sports sponsorship experience. They wanted impact, not just visibility.

FM launched its inaugural tournament in 2024 with a $3.5 million purse — the largest outside the majors and Tour Championship. “We wanted to be above the norm,” Ingram said. “But that wasn’t why we did it. We thought we could provide leadership and positive momentum for the LPGA. Maybe others would follow our lead. We think it’s the right thing to do.”

Crucially, others did follow. JM Eagle had debuted with a $3 million purse in 2023. After FM’s $3.5 million announcement, JM Eagle raised its prize to $3.75 million. Just four months later, FM pushed its purse to $3.8 million. Sponsors were now competing to outdo each other — a first for women’s golf.

Ingram believes the strategy worked. “Honestly, I think that’s had a lot of traction,” he said. “We’ve received a lot of positive feedback.”

This sponsor arms race changed more than bragging rights. It sent a clear signal: women’s golf deserves serious investment. Analysts and LPGA officials note that bigger purses attract stronger fields, boost TV ratings, and show young girls that professional golf can be a real career path.

The numbers back it up. In 2014, total prize money was $57.5 million. This season, it tops $131 million. The CME Group Tour Championship, once a $2 million event, now pays $11 million. Sixteen events feature purses above $3 million, and nearly every stop offers at least $2 million.

Major events lead the surge. The U.S. Women’s Open and KPMG Women’s PGA both offer over $12 million. Even mid-tier tournaments have jumped. The JM Eagle LA Championship pays $3.75 million, while FM hit $4.1 million in 2025. The Standard Portland Classic increased its winner’s check to $300,000. The CPKC Women’s Open now awards $412,500 to its champion.

LPGA commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan calls this “historic growth,” while young star Cassie Porter says the timing is “amazing,” though the tour’s real work continues.

Players feel the benefits directly. Thitikul’s $6 million topped the 2024 money list, with $4 million coming from her CME Tour Championship win. Haeran Ryu earned $2.5 million, including $570,000 for her FM Championship victory. Even superstars like Nelly Korda have capitalized — her string of wins in high-purse events has made her one of the tour’s top earners, proving that rising prize funds reward excellence across the board.

More players now cash bigger checks. Thirty-four golfers earned at least $1 million last year, up from 15 in 2020. Six-figure earners climbed from 111 to 132.

However, LPGA leaders emphasize fair distribution. The top 25 percent still claim about 70 percent of prize money — $76 million out of $109 million in 2024 — a split consistent for over a decade. But the bottom 75 percent’s share has grown meaningfully in recent years.

In 2014, the lower 75 percent split just $13.6 million. By 2022, it rose to $22 million, then $26 million in 2023, and $32 million last year. They’ve already earned $23 million this season. Median earnings jumped from $142,000 in 2021 to $213,000 in 2024. The LPGA’s middle class now earns between $74,000 and $814,000, up sharply from $38,000 to $437,000 four years ago.

FM helps by offering more than purse money. The tournament provides courtesy cars, hotel accommodations, meals, travel stipends, and even a $1,000 missed-cut check. These perks help offset the high costs of tour life.

“The top 25, the top 50 people in the world, they’re doing OK,” Ingram said. “Are they doing PGA Tour-type OK? No. But when you get below 50, below 70, it’s a really tough way to make a living.”

LPGA vice president Casey Ceman echoed that. “It’s easy to look at the money list and say, ‘They’re making millions,’” he said. “But it costs a couple hundred thousand dollars to compete — travel, coaches, agents. It’s not simple.”

Despite the contrast with history is striking. Pat Bradley, the first woman to surpass $2 million, $3 million, and $4 million in career earnings, remembers playing for tiny purses. “We would play events where the sponsor put up $35,000, and we’d all share it,” she said. Many players worked other jobs when the season ended just to stay afloat. “It has grown tremendously.”

FM wants that growth to continue. “We didn’t do this just because a few executives like golf,” Ingram said. “We think there’s a chance to make a difference. If we’re going to do this, we want to do it right, and hopefully gain traction with the LPGA.”

Looking ahead, the LPGA plans to expand globally with deeper, stronger fields over the next five years. Officials target higher purses at mid-tier events and increased media deals across emerging markets. Young stars like Rose Zhang and Thitikul aim to anchor this new era of visibility.

More international stops, new sponsors, and innovative formats could define the LPGA’s growth strategy by 2030. The league sees a window now — grow the game’s base or risk losing talent to other tours.

Fortinet Brings Silicon Valley Swagger Back To LPGA Bay Area Golf

The LPGA isn’t just making a pit stop in Northern California; it’s leveling up. With Fortinet’s tech-fueled backing, Bay Area golf is getting a serious glow-up. Players stand to gain bigger purses and a brighter stage.

Starting in 2026, the LPGA Founders Cup will tee off at Menlo Park’s Sharon Heights Golf & Country Club. The tour confirmed the move on Tuesday, signaling a fresh West Coast chapter. Fortinet, the Sunnyvale-based cybersecurity giant that once sponsored a PGA Tour stop in Napa, is stepping in as title sponsor. This move injects Silicon Valley influence and tech dollars directly into women’s golf.

Even more, the return feels deeply personal for local fans. Bay Area native Yealimi Noh captured her first LPGA victory at the Founders Cup last year, thrilling hometown supporters. The year before, Stanford alum Rose Zhang lifted the trophy, adding another layer of regional pride. With back-to-back local champions, shifting the event to Sharon Heights feels both timely and symbolic.

Players are buzzing about the upgrade. “You can feel the energy in the Bay Area,” Zhang said. “Fortinet’s backing shows real belief in the women’s game.” Noh agreed: “Playing so close to home with a bigger purse makes it even more special.” Their excitement reflects the LPGA’s wider push to grow in markets rich with golf tradition and passionate fans.

Sharon Heights brings its own pedigree. Opened in 1962, the course embraces Menlo Park’s rolling terrain and has hosted numerous regional amateur championships. Its intimate design promises a fan-friendly atmosphere while still challenging the world’s best. For Bay Area golf lovers, the LPGA’s return feels like a long-awaited homecoming.

In short, Fortinet’s bold commitment, combined with local stars and a historic venue, signals a bigger play: Northern California is once again poised to be a pillar of the LPGA’s future.