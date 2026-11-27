Until 1980, golfers over 50 who wanted to compete week in and week out had little choice but to take on younger pros on the regular tour, of course, leaving one or two. Naturally, keeping up with the physical demands became increasingly challenging. The PGA Tour Champions was eventually established, driven in part by public interest in senior golf. However, competing on the 50 and over circuit is far from easy, as Raymond Russell would attest.

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“Yes, if you manage your expectations, which is something I struggle with,” Russell confessed to The Scotsman when asked whether he still enjoyed competing on the senior circuit. “It’s nice to still play now and again. I’d obviously like to play a bit better, but, with work and a family and obviously the Walker Cup stuff as well, it’s been difficult to get on top of playing over the last few years.

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“So my own golf has taken a bit of a back seat, which I am fine about. But when you do play, it is about managing those expectation levels, especially with the standard out here at the moment, and it is only going to get better with the guys coming from the main tour. Don’t be fooled. You can’t go into playing out here half-heartedly. You’ve got to be on it. Just look at the winning scores over the past few weeks.

“They’ve been around 20 or so under every time, and that’s for three rounds. Yes, courses are maybe a bit shorter, and there’s maybe a lack of getting penalised for hitting a wide shot, but you’ve still got to get the ball in the hole.”

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The 1996 Air France Cannes Open winner, who has yet to win a single event on the senior circuit, isn’t the only one to acknowledge the brutality of the circuit. Pádraig Harrington feels the PGA Tour Champions is arguably the toughest professional circuit to retain playing privileges, despite its more relaxed atmosphere. Speaking ahead of the 2024 Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs, Harrington explained that only the top 36 players secure full playing privileges for the following season.

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Meanwhile, he claimed that even a tournament victory offers just a one-year exemption. Harrington pointed out that players can have a strong season but lose their cards the following year if their performances dip. The 55-year-old also highlighted the constant pressure from younger players entering the senior circuit, noting that seven rookies had made it into the top 36 that season alone.

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Not to mention, competing against other seniors does little to stop the effects of aging. While most players may enjoy their best years between 50 and 55, the seasons that follow often bring a gradual decline, making it increasingly difficult to remain competitive. Adding to the challenge is the quality of the field. The circuit is packed with former professionals, many of whom have won multiple tournaments during their careers, ensuring that the level of competition remains exceptionally high.

That said, is it really something a 50-year-old considering a move to the senior circuit should be worried about?

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Jim Furyk shares valuable advice for potential senior transitioners

Ryder Cup US Team captain Jim Furyk believes the transition can teach players an important lesson about making golf enjoyable again. The 2003 U.S. Open champion has quickly settled into the senior circuit, enjoying the opportunity to attack more often with shorter irons.

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“I got to know my 4- and 5-iron really well playing the PGA Tour and kind of missed hitting the 8, 9 and wedge into par 4s,” Furyk admitted, reflecting on the difference.

He added that getting more birdie opportunities has made the game “a lot of fun.” Furyk believes amateur golfers approaching their senior years should take a similar approach by moving forward from the tees.

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“As amateurs get older, it’s very common that if they grew up playing the blue tees, they want to play the blue tees. It’s hard to move up to the whites,” he explained.

He pointed out that once golfers make the switch, they often wonder why they waited so long.