‘Don’t Get Fooled’: Charley Hull Issues Stern Warning As Her Fake ‘AI’ Avatar Makes Personal Claim

Charley Hull may not be Spider-Man, but being a successful professional golfer comes with its own set of responsibilities, especially toward the fans who closely follow her. And it appears the three-time LPGA Tour winner has taken that responsibility seriously. In a recent Instagram story, Hull alerted her followers to a fake AI-generated video, urging them to stay vigilant and avoid falling for the scam.

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“Just a warning for anyone who thinks this is me… it’s NOT! 😂,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

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Hull also shared what appeared to be a screenshot from a TikTok video showing her seemingly in tears. The video featured a caption that appeared to suggest Hull was going through a difficult time, potentially giving viewers the impression that the golfer was opening up about her personal struggles.

“Is it too much to ask for someone who loves you the way you love them?

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Someone who sees your worth without you having to prove it? 🥺,” it read.

But according to Hull, that’s fake AI-generated slop, meant to trick people.

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“There’s some AI-generated stuff going around pretending to be me, so don’t be fooled,” she added in her story. “And I don’t have TikTok either, so if you’re following ‘me’ on there… you’re definitely not 😂 Watch out for the fakes! 👀”

It’s currently unclear what the fake AI-generated video meant to do by misleading Hull’s fans. But the 30-year-old stepped up in the nick of time. Yet this is hardly the first time Hull has taken action against accounts impersonating her to fool her fans online.

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In December, 2024, Hull warned her fans about scammers creating fake social media accounts and pretending to be her. In an Instagram post, Hull said these impostors were contacting fans and falsely offering things such as meet-and-greets or fan club memberships.

That is in exchange for money or gift cards. She clarified that her only official accounts are her Instagram and X profiles and stressed that she does not have a TikTok account. Hull urged anyone contacted by these fake accounts to report them.

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However, she is not the only golfer to have faced such issues. Former golfer and social media influencer Paige Spiranac, World No. 1 Nelly Korda, and several others in the sport have also warned their fans about scammers creating fake accounts and impersonating them online.

As for Charley Hull’s life on the course, she is currently competing at the FM Championship, where she sits tied for 38th at the time of writing. However, her performance has not been the only thing drawing attention. Hull also surprised fans with a dramatic change to her appearance.

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She swapped her trademark blonde hair for a brunette look ahead of her return to LPGA Tour action in Boston. This comes after she had taken a brief break from competitive golf after tying for sixth at the AIG Women’s Open in July, sitting out events such as the Portland Classic and the CPKC Women’s Open.

That said, the 30-year-old appears determined to keep the attention on herself for the right reasons, rather than on scammers pretending to be her online.