‘Don’t Think I’m Unrealistic’: Jordan Spieth Keeps Himself in Check About Shaky Golf Form as Frustration Piles Up

Jordan Spieth hasn’t looked like the player who ruled the golf world as World No. 1 in 2015. The three-time major champion has struggled in recent seasons. He finished T58 at the John Deere Classic earlier this month, carding rounds of 70, 69, 69, 69. Spieth then skipped the Scottish Open to focus on preparing for this week’s Open Championship. Speaking to reporters on Monday, he was asked whether his optimism was causing his frustration.

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“I don’t think I’m unrealistic,” he said during the presser. “I have a really good gauge on when my game feels the way it should… I had to take a look and dive into stats and stuff like that. Being realistic [about] where you’re at can change your strategy, can change your expectations, and then a lot of times your mentality, so if you’re not scoring, you could be more patient.

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“… I feel like I’ve hit a lot of shots. I’ve called my shots a lot of times that have ended up in maybe less great spots than other times where I didn’t feel like I hit as good a shot and it ended up okay. That’s just golf… I feel like I’m pretty knowledgeable about the shot I need to hit and how far it needs to go.”

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Spieth added that his biggest frustrations this season have come in the majors, where he believes his ball-striking from tee to green was strong enough to contend for victory in all three events. However, poor putting prevented him from capitalizing. That is despite feeling comfortable with his stroke. He also claimed that he had been putting in extra work on his practice routine and tournament schedule for better results.

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The reporter later asked Spieth whether he still believed he could return to the level that made him World No. 1, or if he had accepted that the peak of his career was behind him.

“No, I’ll never believe that until I’m at a point in my career where my health or whatever would be that because, I mean, if you give up on reaching your ceiling, then I don’t see a point in playing anymore,” he answered. “So for me it’s always about I’ll do everything I can to be trying to be at the very best in the world because I know that I can be.”

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Spieth further explained that he is significantly better in several areas of his game than when he was world No. 1. This gives him the confidence to return to that level. At 32, he believes age is still on his side and doesn’t think he’ll need to make major personal sacrifices that might be necessary later in his career to chase the top spot again.

Despite what the Texas native may believe, he has yet to secure a single win this season. He has missed the cut twice and finished inside the top 25 just eight times. In fact, Spieth’s last PGA Tour win was the RBC Heritage in April 2022. Even in terms of his performances in the majors over the last couple of years, although he has come close once, the rest of his results have left much to be desired.

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This year, he finished T12 at the Masters, T18 at the PGA Championship, and T56 at the U.S. Open. Last year, he finished T14 at the Masters, missed the cut at the PGA Championship, T23 at the U.S. Open, and T40 at The Open Championship. Had it not been for his major victories in 2015 and 2017, he might not even have qualified for The Open Championship this year. That could become a reality from 2028, when those exemption categories expire.