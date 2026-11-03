‘Don’t Want Those Guys at All’: PGA Tour Veteran Sends Blunt Message to LIV Golf Defectors Amid Champions Tour Tensions

When three-time PGA Tour champion Ian Poulter turned 50 in January, he might not have expected to leave LIV Golf. But that’s exactly what he did in October amid the rebel league’s bankruptcy. He explained that he made the “tough decision” to leave so he can “spend more time … with my family, reduce international travel, focus on senior golf” next year. But two-time Charles Schwab Cup champion Steven Alker has some bad news for him.

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“It’s a Catch-22,” Alker said on LIV players aged 50 and older leaving the league and gaining access to the PGA Tour Champions. “We want players to keep the profile of the tour up. And then you got guys on the tour who don’t want those guys at all. I’m not gonna name names, but that has been talked about on the PAC board, and that’s an ongoing thing. Where do you draw the line? Who should be penalized more than some other guy?

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“I think that’s going on right now. Some guys have gotten six months, some guys got a year [suspension]. Do we change the rules for those guys coming out? There’s a lot of talk going on right now… but that’s up to the player directors and our president [to decide] where that goes. But I can tell you there are talks going on. And I know it’s very split. Yes, we should try and keep the profile to keep the tour going. I’m all for that.

“But then on the flip side, who do we let in? What’s the time frame here? What are we working on? So it’s tough.”

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The PGA Tour Champions, of course, follows the same suspension and disciplinary policies as the PGA Tour. This means LIV players aged 50 and older cannot immediately return to the American circuit. They must first serve their suspensions and pay the applicable fines. Ian Poulter, for instance, made his Champions debut at the U.S. Senior Open in July 2026.

However, securing full playing status on the senior circuit may not be an immediate possibility for him. Henrik Stenson offers another example. He left LIV Golf in August 2025 and turned 50 in April 2026. Although his suspension was completed in August, he is still competing on the senior circuit as a non-member.

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Pat Perez, meanwhile, has had his PGA Tour membership reinstated but is currently serving his suspension. He will become eligible to compete as a non-member in January 2027. That said, other LIV returnees who are getting closer to the 50 mark will have longer to see whether the likes of Poulter, Perez, and Stenson ever receive unrestricted playing privileges.

In any case, Alker isn’t the only one to have spoken about the matter.

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Steve Stricker shares his stance on letting LIV returnees play in the senior circuit

Steve Stricker has offered a mixed response to the possibility of LIV Golf players joining the PGA Tour Champions. The 59-year-old, who has won 18 times on the senior circuit, believes its arrival could boost the tour’s appeal. However, he also acknowledged that their previous decision to leave the PGA Tour could have consequences.

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Speaking to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Jim Owczarski, Stricker named Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Pat Perez, Phil Mickelson, and Henrik Stenson as potential additions, admitting that they “would be hits here on the Champions Tour.” He added, “This tour could use that.”

However, Stricker also pointed out that “they did leave,” suggesting their return should not be straightforward. As the host of the American Family Insurance Championship, he admitted he would welcome the LIV stars because “it would only help our event.”

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Still, he acknowledged the other side of the argument, saying, “I would love to have those guys,” but there are “probably consequences for them if they want to come back.”

That said, returning to the PGA Tour and its affiliated events will not be straightforward for LIV defectors. Ultimately, it remains to be seen whether the potential boost to the senior circuit’s profile will outweigh the consequences of welcoming them back.