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Donald Trump Begins Work Without Planning Permission at Golf Course as Officials Launch Urgent Review

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Kailash Bhimji Vaviya

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Apr 30, 2026 | 3:08 PM EDT

HomeGolf

Donald Trump Begins Work Without Planning Permission at Golf Course as Officials Launch Urgent Review

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Kailash Bhimji Vaviya

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Apr 30, 2026 | 3:08 PM EDT

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Fresh scrutiny has been triggered around one of Donald Trump’s most closely watched UK developments. At his Aberdeenshire golf resort, activity on the ground is outpacing the planning process. It has raised questions that go beyond routine construction. While the council members back the upgrade, an urgent review will decide if the construction proceeds.

More than 170 extra parking spaces are being added at Donald Trump’s Aberdeenshire golf resort. The application actually sought 179 new spaces in total, including six accessible bays. The application, which was presented in front of the Aberdeenshire Council’s Formartine area committee, also includes a plan for a new footpath, as reported by STV News.

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Along the path, there will be low-level lighting and 22 cast-iron Victorian-style lighting posts. None of this is an issue. In fact, the council members who are to grant permission have already given affirmative hints.

They recommended giving a go-ahead to the plan. According to them, the upgrade was needed to “support the growing needs of the business.”

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The real reason behind the controversy is that the upgrade started before the permission was given. After the application review, permission was halted due to concerns raised by a few members.

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It was planning specialist Mark McMurray who spoke on behalf of Trump International. He said the resort’s success had driven the need for the works. Besides that, he also argued that the extra parking was important for major events and tournaments.

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He tried to convey that the investment doesn’t only support Donald Trump’s Aberdeenshire golf resort. It also aids golf tourism and economic growth in Aberdeenshire and north-east Scotland. He also said the larger parking area could help attract coach tours to the Menie site.

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“The resort has proven and established itself as a successful venue for major international events and tournaments with a pipeline of future hosting opportunities,” he added.

“One of the key requirements they have is this area, they need that additional parking but also the flexibility to locate some of the supporting functions that they would have for these major events and tournaments.”

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But while McMurray believed this was necessary, a few members pointed out a few valid issues, three in particular. The main concerns were light pollution, wildlife impact, and added noise for nearby residents. Some were even worried about the resulting traffic. One councilor, Paul Johnston, for instance, wanted the lights switched off at midnight.

The council members are now saying the construction has stopped. It will now resume once the members make a planning decision.

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It is not an isolated event, though. Trump National Golf Club Bedminster has faced environmental complaints, too. Media agencies have reported that the state cited tree-cutting and wetlands-related issues at the golf course. There are also legal concerns and criticism surrounding public golf courses in Washington, D.C. The public and golfers who play at these courses are battling Donald Trump’s takeover to revamp them.

But while there are many controversies, including the one in Aberdeenshire, developments tied to Donald Trump continue to draw attention on both sides of the Atlantic.

The Donald Trump statue at Trump National Doral makes headlines

Across the ocean, another Trump property is making headlines for a very different reason. It has shifted focus from planning disputes to symbolism and image.

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A new gold Donald Trump statue is unveiled at Trump National Doral. It is a 15-foot bronze figure coated in gold leaf. With its pedestal, it stands about 22 feet tall. The golf course officials installed it at the Miami resort ahead of the Cadillac Championship 2026.

The statue depicts Trump with his right fist raised. It is a pose linked to the moment after the July 2024 assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania. Alan Cottrill, an Ohio-based artist, created the sculpture. It was commissioned by a cryptocurrency group called $PATRIOT. The aim was to gain traction before launching its memecoin.

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The statue at Trump National Doral adds a symbolic layer to the ongoing attention surrounding Donald Trump and his golf properties. While one site garners praise for the statue, the other is facing scrutiny in very different ways.

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Kailash Bhimji Vaviya

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Kailash Vaviya is a Golf Journalist at EssentiallySports, combining newsroom experience with a long-standing passion for the sport. He has been following golf since his college years, closely tracking the rise of modern stars and the drama of the game’s biggest tournaments. With a background in reporting and digital media, Kailash has built a strong foundation in research-driven analysis and storytelling that connects with sports audiences. At EssentiallySports, Kailash brings this blend of journalism and passion to deliver coverage that goes beyond scorecards. Whether it’s breaking down major championships, analyzing player performances, or exploring the cultural resonance of the game, his work aims to inform, engage, and bring fans closer to the world of golf. He has also written for Comic Book Resources (CBR) and Forbes, further expanding his portfolio across sports and media.

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Aatreyi Sarkar

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