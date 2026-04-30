Donald Trump Begins Work Without Planning Permission at Golf Course as Officials Launch Urgent Review

Fresh scrutiny has been triggered around one of Donald Trump’s most closely watched UK developments. At his Aberdeenshire golf resort, activity on the ground is outpacing the planning process. It has raised questions that go beyond routine construction. While the council members back the upgrade, an urgent review will decide if the construction proceeds.

More than 170 extra parking spaces are being added at Donald Trump’s Aberdeenshire golf resort. The application actually sought 179 new spaces in total, including six accessible bays. The application, which was presented in front of the Aberdeenshire Council’s Formartine area committee, also includes a plan for a new footpath, as reported by STV News.

ADVERTISEMENT

Along the path, there will be low-level lighting and 22 cast-iron Victorian-style lighting posts. None of this is an issue. In fact, the council members who are to grant permission have already given affirmative hints.

They recommended giving a go-ahead to the plan. According to them, the upgrade was needed to “support the growing needs of the business.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The real reason behind the controversy is that the upgrade started before the permission was given. After the application review, permission was halted due to concerns raised by a few members.

Imago News Themen der Woche KW21 News Bilder des Tages STERLING, VA – MAY 25: Former US President Donald Trump seen golfing at Trump National Golf Club Washington DC in Sterling, Virginia on May 25, 2023. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA Copyright: xmpi34x

It was planning specialist Mark McMurray who spoke on behalf of Trump International. He said the resort’s success had driven the need for the works. Besides that, he also argued that the extra parking was important for major events and tournaments.

ADVERTISEMENT

He tried to convey that the investment doesn’t only support Donald Trump’s Aberdeenshire golf resort. It also aids golf tourism and economic growth in Aberdeenshire and north-east Scotland. He also said the larger parking area could help attract coach tours to the Menie site.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The resort has proven and established itself as a successful venue for major international events and tournaments with a pipeline of future hosting opportunities,” he added.

“One of the key requirements they have is this area, they need that additional parking but also the flexibility to locate some of the supporting functions that they would have for these major events and tournaments.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But while McMurray believed this was necessary, a few members pointed out a few valid issues, three in particular. The main concerns were light pollution, wildlife impact, and added noise for nearby residents. Some were even worried about the resulting traffic. One councilor, Paul Johnston, for instance, wanted the lights switched off at midnight.

The council members are now saying the construction has stopped. It will now resume once the members make a planning decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is not an isolated event, though. Trump National Golf Club Bedminster has faced environmental complaints, too. Media agencies have reported that the state cited tree-cutting and wetlands-related issues at the golf course. There are also legal concerns and criticism surrounding public golf courses in Washington, D.C. The public and golfers who play at these courses are battling Donald Trump’s takeover to revamp them.

But while there are many controversies, including the one in Aberdeenshire, developments tied to Donald Trump continue to draw attention on both sides of the Atlantic.

The Donald Trump statue at Trump National Doral makes headlines

Across the ocean, another Trump property is making headlines for a very different reason. It has shifted focus from planning disputes to symbolism and image.

ADVERTISEMENT

A new gold Donald Trump statue is unveiled at Trump National Doral. It is a 15-foot bronze figure coated in gold leaf. With its pedestal, it stands about 22 feet tall. The golf course officials installed it at the Miami resort ahead of the Cadillac Championship 2026.

The statue depicts Trump with his right fist raised. It is a pose linked to the moment after the July 2024 assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania. Alan Cottrill, an Ohio-based artist, created the sculpture. It was commissioned by a cryptocurrency group called $PATRIOT. The aim was to gain traction before launching its memecoin.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statue at Trump National Doral adds a symbolic layer to the ongoing attention surrounding Donald Trump and his golf properties. While one site garners praise for the statue, the other is facing scrutiny in very different ways.